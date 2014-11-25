Kevin Martin Undergoes Surgery On Wrist Fracture; Sidelined 6-8 Weeks

The Minnesota Timberwolves have been reeling with injuries to their starting lineup so far in the young season. The Wolves have already been felt the injury bug hit Ricky Rubio, who is out indefinitely with a sprained left ankle; Nikola Pekovic, whose return date is unknown from a sprained right wrist; and Thaddeus Young, who rejoined the team at practice Monday after missing the last five games due to the loss of his mother.

After announcing yet another starter, Kevin Martin, would be added to the injured list on Friday, the Minnesota Timberwolves gave an update on Martin’s prognosis Tuesday morning:

Per the Minnesota Timberwolves:

Kevin Martin underwent successful surgery this morning to repair a fracture in his right wrist. The surgery was performed by Dr. Thomas Graham at theCleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio. Martin is expected to be sidelined approximately 6-8 weeks. The injury occurred at the 6:48 mark of the first quarter during Minnesota’s 115-99 win over New York on Wednesday, November 19.

Before last that matchup against the Knicks, Martin was a game-time decision, as both he and Corey Brewer had to receive IV fluids to fight off an illness in order to suit up. The fractured wrist occurred when Martin was fouled on a three-point attempt midway through the first quarter. However, Martin stayed in the game and finished with a season-high 37 points on 7-of-11 three-point shooting to lead the Wolves in snapping a five-game losing streak.

Through nine games played this season, Martin has averaged 20.4 points and 3.7 rebounds per game on 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 48.1 percent from beyond the arc.

