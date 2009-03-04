Kevin McHale Takes A Blow To The Ego

During Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s state of the union address yesterday, although he confirmed something we already knew, I’m sure coach Kevin McHale didn’t want to hear it. If McHale wants to return next season, it is only if he agrees to continue as coach, as his job as an exec has run its course.

After serving as the team’s vice president of basketball operations for 13 seasons until he was stripped of his front-office duties in December, McHale has an important decision to make and the ball is in his court. With a young nucleus of players that he has assembled including Al Jefferson, Randy Foye Kevin Love, the future in the Twin Cities is brighter than it was last year, but still far from competing in the Western Conference.

Taylor said he hasn’t decided if he will hire a vice president of basketball operations to replace McHale or if he will hire a general manager with less sweeping personnel powers. He said he is evaluating how other NBA front offices are organized and said he would consider current executives Jim Stack, Fred Hoiberg and Rob Babcock as well as candidates outside the organization. He said anyone he hires will have to agree with the franchise’s plan to rebuild with young players and future draft picks. He does not expect the front office will remain as it’s currently configured. “I don’t think I want to leave it as it is today,” Taylor said. “I want to look both internally and externally because I think this is a really important decision for the team. I don’t want to do it quickly. I want to give it as much thought as I can.”

Rebuilding with young players and future draft picks can take its toll on coaches, and right now, I don’t know if McHale is up to the task without having any say in who those players are. With that being the case, after the season is over, look for him to explore his options with other franchises that are looking for front-office help.

If you’re McHale, do you stay as coach of the T-Wolves or look for a front-office gig elsewhere?

Source: Star Tribune