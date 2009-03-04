Kevin McHale Takes A Blow To The Ego

During Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s state of the union address yesterday, although he confirmed something we already knew, I’m sure coach Kevin McHale didn’t want to hear it. If McHale wants to return next season, it is only if he agrees to continue as coach, as his job as an exec has run its course.
After serving as the team’s vice president of basketball operations for 13 seasons until he was stripped of his front-office duties in December, McHale has an important decision to make and the ball is in his court. With a young nucleus of players that he has assembled including Al Jefferson, Randy Foye Kevin Love, the future in the Twin Cities is brighter than it was last year, but still far from competing in the Western Conference.
Taylor said he hasn’t decided if he will hire a vice president of basketball operations to replace McHale or if he will hire a general manager with less sweeping personnel powers. He said he is evaluating how other NBA front offices are organized and said he would consider current executives Jim Stack, Fred Hoiberg and Rob Babcock as well as candidates outside the organization.
He said anyone he hires will have to agree with the franchise’s plan to rebuild with young players and future draft picks. He does not expect the front office will remain as it’s currently configured.
“I don’t think I want to leave it as it is today,” Taylor said. “I want to look both internally and externally because I think this is a really important decision for the team. I don’t want to do it quickly. I want to give it as much thought as I can.”
Rebuilding with young players and future draft picks can take its toll on coaches, and right now, I don’t know if McHale is up to the task without having any say in who those players are. With that being the case, after the season is over, look for him to explore his options with other franchises that are looking for front-office help.
If you’re McHale, do you stay as coach of the T-Wolves or look for a front-office gig elsewhere?
Source: Star Tribune
Until Al Jefferson returns the T-Wolves should consider themselves an extra team in the Big Ten Conference!
Good, I HATE that Rambis cheapshot bastard!
Will you allow my comment on?
Sheesh. How is Kevin McHale still affiliated with the Wolves in the first place? How far can you run an organization into the ground?
Kevin should take a looooonnnngg vacation. Just him, his family, and his honorary 2008 Championship ring.
He should go help out Ainge.
What franchise, in their right MIND, would hire McHale in a front office capacity!?
what franchise would hire Babcock? too many NBA teams are run by morons.
lol @ babcock
McHale should see the writing on the wall and get out before he is ushered out.
This team is a complete mess.
They really only have two young players worth building around (Love and Jefferson) and they both play the same position (PF…they both move to the 5 but they are PF’s).
To put that in perspective, this team took KG, Marbury, Joe Smith Cassell – all in their prime – and turned them into Al Jefferson and Kllove
what he should do is stay as the coach and make a goal of making the playoffs in the next couple seasons.
as far as an executive goes, he’s proved to be pretty bad over a long stretch of time. if it wasn’t for Danny Ainge’s bad stretch of time and then sudden climb as one of the top executives last season, I would say he has no chance of becoming a good executive, but I say he deserves another shot, AFTER showing he can COACH a team to the PLAYOFFS.
He’s such a Minnesota-guy, I couldn’t see him working anywhere else, though that might be the best thing for the team considering he’s been a pariah for much of the last decade.
He should take his millions and go fall back somewhere.
I would coach if I was McHale. Just to improve my legacy as an ass with sweeping powers.