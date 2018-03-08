Getty Image

Earlier this week, video of Kevin Stallings attempting to break his clipboard during a huddle surfaced and, immediately, jokes began to fly about the former Vanderbilt head coach. After all, Stallings had very little success at Pittsburgh over two seasons and it was oddly fitting that the incident occurred during the team’s final game of the campaign.

On Thursday, though, another reminder of Stallings’ lack of accomplishment with the Panthers came to be and, this time, it cost him his job.

Pitt has parted ways with Kevin Stallings, per a source. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 8, 2018