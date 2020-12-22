Florida Star Keyontae Johnson Has Been Released From The Hospital

Ten days ago, Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson was rushed to a Tallahassee hospital after collapsing on the court during the Gators game against Florida State. In the week-plus since, he was placed in a medical coma to be transported back to Gainesville before making steady and incremental progress in getting back to health after the scary scene that still has not had a firm determination on the cause of his collapse.

On Tuesday, the Gators announced even more good news regarding Johnson’s status, saying he was being released from the hospital and would be going home for Christmas, a rather incredible turnaround from where he was a week ago.

As they note in the statement, the medical teams and doctors that have been working with Johnson have yet to come to a conclusion on what caused his collapse and are still working to determine that. The good news for now is that Johnson has apparently progressed rapidly over the course of his week back in Gainesville and will be able to go home and spend the end of the year with his family, which is tremendous news. Hopefully doctors are able to figure out what exactly happened to Johnson, but for now it’s worth celebrating his release and recovery to this point.