There was a scary moment during the Florida-Florida State rivalry game over the weekend in Tallahassee, as Gators star Keyontae Johnson collapsed onto the court during a timeout as he was walking toward the sideline with teammates. Johnson was carried off the court by stretcher and taken to a local hospital, but was later transported to a facility in Gainesville, where he was briefly put in a medically-induced coma, according to his grandfather, Larry DeJarnett.

On Monday, the team announced that Johnson was in critical-but-stable condition, able to follow simple commands, and was set to undergo further tests to attempt to isolate the cause of his episode. Earlier reports suggested that Johnson was among multiple Gators players who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, but it’s unclear if there is a connection.

Now, it appears his condition has improved, according to the latest team release with a statement from his parents, as he is reportedly able to speak and breathe on his own:

It remains unclear exactly what caused Johnson’s collapse, or what the long-term health implications might be, but Johnson appears to be showing good progress, which is a relief for friends, family, fans, and teammates who were left reeling after the frightening incident last weekend.