KG and Dwight Howard catch March Madness

When the NCAA Tournament tips off next week, adidas‘ prime programs – Pitt, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville will all be rocking their custom Mad Clima kicks. And to coincide with the sneaker release, adidas sent four of their high school-to-the-NBA stars back to school with these four videos …
KG sneaks into UCLA’s locker room:
Dwight sings the Jayhawks’ fight song:
T-Mac picks Louisville to win it all:
Josh Smith is all about Pitt’s swagger:
I like how NONE of them went to a college/university themselves.
t-mac also looks “paul pierce fat”.
haha all these dudes didnt go to college
LOL TMAC looks out of shape to be in college
I think the point is that they didn’t go to college (that’s why you don’t see Tim Duncan in any vids). They didn’t go to college but they love/respect the college game.
I love T-Mac talks about how your judged on how you do this year. Damn shame…I hope figure’s it stuff out
These videos are great! KG at UCLA cracks me up. What would’ve been…nice! Thanks Dime!
I always like to think that KG would’ve went to Michigan. I’ll just pretend that he would’ve started a new Final Four run a few years after the Fab Five.
these guys at the age they are now on the college teams they are repping (none are injured) what kind of numbers do they get?
I’m a Tarheel fan, but I think Pitt has a good chance this year. Those Clima’s are pretty hot too.
If these teams had anyone of those players they would win a national title in there sleep this year.
P.S. Hey Dime how do I get my hands on that UCLA KG jersey in my sz?
they should of done players like Timmy D, I know that Garnett will sell more jersey’s but he never went to school.
Timmy D
Kevin Durant
Derrick Rose
Chris Paul
Anyone else remember that Timmy D and KG started out as Nike reps their first few years. I think KG even wore And1 for a season or so.
Timmy went to Nike school (Wake Forest). What does it have to do with this…NOTHING!
Seriously, do some of you even read the article before posting?
New Adidas shoes, only four schools debuting them Kansas, UCLA, Pitt and Louisville. How exactly are they going to use Duncan, Durant, Rose and Paul?
They chose NBA players represented by Adidas, who had never played at any college so they could do a little what if… Reading is fundamental.
that was the whole point of them not going to colleges idiots
@ Notorious
LOL. I feel you, mane.
T-MAC looks he’s been going to some college keg parties…. Is it safe to say that he’s done?
@ Shakers –
Agree – KG always said if he went to college, he would have gone to Michigan..
like ron burgandy said about milk, t-mac was a poor choice…
damn! t-mac looks like c-webb… fat! i miss the orlando t-mac
haha yeah it is funny how none of dum went to a college demselves
true that notorius
I guess Louisville will be out the first round…