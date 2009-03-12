KG and Dwight Howard catch March Madness

When the NCAA Tournament tips off next week, adidas‘ prime programs – Pitt, Kansas, UCLA and Louisville will all be rocking their custom Mad Clima kicks. And to coincide with the sneaker release, adidas sent four of their high school-to-the-NBA stars back to school with these four videos …



KG sneaks into UCLA’s locker room:



Dwight sings the Jayhawks’ fight song:



T-Mac picks Louisville to win it all:



Josh Smith is all about Pitt’s swagger:

