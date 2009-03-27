KG Goes To Bat For Marbury

#Paul Pierce
03.27.09 9 years ago 22 Comments

Stephon Marbury hasn’t really done that much since coming to Boston. He’s averaging 2.7 points, 2.8 assists and 0.9 boards in fourteen games. His last six have actually been even more anemic, as he’s shooting 4-20 from the floor for 1.8 points per game. But before Steph’s critics get on him for failing to live up to expectations in Boston, Kevin Garnett is coming to his defense.

“Steph’s leadership I think has been sort of questioned and damaged, if you will,” Garnett said. “But once a leader, always a leader. I’ve been telling some of the young guys who haven’t seen a lot of Steph that I thought we got a steal in grabbing him.

“Obviously, for whatever reasons, his different relationships with different ballclubs was a thing of the past. If you look at some of the guys on this team, they haven’t always had the best reps before coming. But we deal with each other how we deal with each other, and he fits right in.”

Even though the C’s haven’t been at full strength for Marbury’s first 14 games with the team, KG still says that he’s meshing well with the club. That means that Steph isn’t just doing a solid job coming off the bench, but also that he’s fitting in in the locker room. Obviously Garnett and the world champs are the only ones who can really attest to the environment in that clubhouse, but I’d imagine that it really helps Steph if he feels like he’s wanted.

“Not only is he versatile, but people forget that Steph was one of the premier guards in this league for a while. And other than him not playing for a year, we all expect big things out of him. But I think he expects a lot of big things out of himself. He works extremely hard. You just don’t, excuse my French, be the (expletive) from a point guard standpoint, all them years of being who you are. Obviously, the facts are there, but you just don’t become that. You get that through hard work, watching film. I know what kind of drive he has inside, and I think he’s going to help us in the long run.”

If KG says that someone is a leader, it carries some serious weight. He’s the consummate leader.

Source: Real GM

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce
TAGSDimeMagKEVIN GARNETTPAUL PIERCERAY ALLENReal StoriesSTEPHON MARBURY

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP