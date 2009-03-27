KG Goes To Bat For Marbury

Stephon Marbury hasn’t really done that much since coming to Boston. He’s averaging 2.7 points, 2.8 assists and 0.9 boards in fourteen games. His last six have actually been even more anemic, as he’s shooting 4-20 from the floor for 1.8 points per game. But before Steph’s critics get on him for failing to live up to expectations in Boston, Kevin Garnett is coming to his defense.



“Steph’s leadership I think has been sort of questioned and damaged, if you will,” Garnett said. “But once a leader, always a leader. I’ve been telling some of the young guys who haven’t seen a lot of Steph that I thought we got a steal in grabbing him. “Obviously, for whatever reasons, his different relationships with different ballclubs was a thing of the past. If you look at some of the guys on this team, they haven’t always had the best reps before coming. But we deal with each other how we deal with each other, and he fits right in.”

Even though the C’s haven’t been at full strength for Marbury’s first 14 games with the team, KG still says that he’s meshing well with the club. That means that Steph isn’t just doing a solid job coming off the bench, but also that he’s fitting in in the locker room. Obviously Garnett and the world champs are the only ones who can really attest to the environment in that clubhouse, but I’d imagine that it really helps Steph if he feels like he’s wanted.

“Not only is he versatile, but people forget that Steph was one of the premier guards in this league for a while. And other than him not playing for a year, we all expect big things out of him. But I think he expects a lot of big things out of himself. He works extremely hard. You just don’t, excuse my French, be the (expletive) from a point guard standpoint, all them years of being who you are. Obviously, the facts are there, but you just don’t become that. You get that through hard work, watching film. I know what kind of drive he has inside, and I think he’s going to help us in the long run.”

If KG says that someone is a leader, it carries some serious weight. He’s the consummate leader.

