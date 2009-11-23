KG Pierces the Knicks

Heading down the stretch of Celtics/Knicks, Paul Pierce and Al Harrington were all set to battle it out for the right to hit the game-winner. Harrington was picking apart Boston’s D from all angles, while Pierce capitalized on New York’s defensive strategy that apparently involved leaving him wide open around the arc. After Harrington’s free throws tied it with 4.7 seconds left in the fourth, you expected Doc Rivers to have some brilliant play drawn up; he’s usually good for that. Instead, Rajon Rondo (14 pts, 9 rebs, 10 asts, 4 stls) took the inbounds, dribbled in place like he had all the time in the world, and jacked up a contested jumper at the last second. Not their best work … In overtime, though, it didn’t come down to Harrington (30 pts, 5 threes) or Pierce (33 pts, 6 threes). With nine seconds left Larry Hughes tried a pick-and-pop with Harrington, and when the Celtics didn’t bite, Plan B was a pick-and-roll with David Lee that led to a game-tying dunk. Pierce and KG then went pick-and-pop, and when Lee and Wilson Chandler decided to follow Pierce and leave Garnett alone, he stuck the game-winner at the buzzer. Then he saluted somebody in the crowd and said something about a “motherf***er” … Tracy Morgan was sitting courtside next to somebody that looked like Bun B, but we couldn’t really tell. At halftime Tracy was interviewed and asked what’s something he can’t live without. “Women!” Tracy said to the suddenly uncomfortable female reporter … Is this new diet making Eddy Curry have mood swings? One time E-City went up for a shot with Kendrick Perkins all over him, and thinking he should have gotten a foul call, got over-the-top pissed at the ref. When Rondo rebounded the miss and had his back turned to Curry in mid-air, Curry punctuated his argument by clubbing Rondo in the back. Curry got a flagrant … Vince Carter took a page from the Gilbert Arenas “wacky” playbook. Unable to hit the side of a barn in the first half of Magic/Raptors, Vince changed his shoes at halftime — into the same shoes he wore when he dropped 26 on Boston the other day — and proceeded to stick it to his old team again, finishing with a game-high 24 points in Orlando’s win … Of course the Toronto fans booed Vince whenever he blinked, breathed or otherwise did anything. Remember when they said Wizards fans should stop booing LeBron and giving him reasons to torch their team? Maybe Toronto fans should think about that … “I think half the people don’t have any idea why they’re booing him, it’s just become tradition to boo him,” Stan Van Gundy said after the game. “That’s OK. He thinks it’s funny, we think its funny. It’s really irrelevant.” … Other big stat lines from Sunday: Steve Nash had 20 points and nine dimes in a rout of the Pistons; Nazr Mohammed scored 18 to lead the Bobcats past the Pacers; and Kobe put up 26 points — including a left-handed runner to beat the clock that he released in about 0.1 seconds and a behind-the-backboard shot — to beat the Thunder … Here’s a superstar move: Late fourth quarter, Heat/Hornets tied up, D-Wade takes off on a 1-on-2 fast break. Seeing what’s ahead of him, Wade slows down, goes to the left wing, and before his teammates really caught up to get in position to rebound, he jacks a three with a man in his face. Yeah, he made it. That’s not the point. If it were Eddie House or Flip Murray we’d be talking about what a terrible shot that was; D-Wade (31 pts) can get away with it … Udonis Haslem was the man down the stretch, though. He hit a baseline jumper with 45 seconds left to tie it, and with about 20 seconds left, UD banked in a jumper from the elbow to put Miami ahead. New Orleans had a chance at the end, but without Chris Paul, they were stuck with David West trying his best D-Wade impersonation that led to a brick … We’re out like Curry’s temper …
All Kobe is doing is just showing that he is the greatest in the NBA…he’s erasing all the doubt. Shots were amazing, Lakers looking scary good!
short smack
d wades the man…… not much else to say
Got another win. The top of the East feels quite good. And yeah, fuck KG.
Not feelin the ‘without Chris Paul’ line though. For the past few games, the Hornets are winning and playing well without CP3. It’s a salute to them that they kept it close without a closer. That should be congratulated. Yeah, I like CP3, but seeing his team without him, I give the credit where it’s due. They are actually playing better without Paul. Yeah, it’s probably short term or whatever, but we’re talkin bout NOW, and everybody should give fucking credit to them NOW.
Other than Kobe, Flash can jack whatever whenever he wants. I can live with that!
too short..
That was one ugly game by Boston but they still managed to win. And damn, the Celtics are beginning to look old.
lol@Eddy Curry’s mood swings. Those mood swings even squeezed out a tech from Sheed.
Eddy just gets hungry during games thats all.
Celtics not quite running on all cylinders at the moment. Its in games like this, where KG and Allen are having trouble scoring, that ‘Sheed and Daniels need to step up, but they both stunk last night. Thats the real concern, the bench production.
KG was really have trouble staying in front on Harrington, thats no surprise. He did pick him clean in crunch time but the ref chocked and called a foul. The real problem is getting out on shooters for the celtics.
An encouraging sign for the Knicks to battle one of the elite teams to the end.
KG is limping out there
KG is misunderstood
NO LOVE for my young fella Marcus Thornton– 24 off the bench for the Hornets and 5-7 from three? Scored more pts than anyone on the floor not named Wade.
Oh, Raps fans know why we boo Vince. Maybe for quitting on the team after exaggerating injuries and then demanding a trade. Shooting jumpers all the time instead of driving the lane was pretty annoying too. I’m no huge Vince hater but that will always be a stain on his career. That and only capitalizing on about half his natural talent because he doesn’t care enough.
Great game-winner for KG, but he’s still not close to his old self. I’m increasingly wondering whether, at age 33, he’ll ever get back to that level again. If not I just don’t see the Celtics winning the East.
nyk are worst defensive team i’ve seen so far in this season . as for boston, they showed that they are bunch of pussies. they jump and play tough on some kids and shorter players, but when e-city leveled rondo in front of “tough” perkins, no one moved, they just stud there watching. like nothing happened. they even left rondo laying on the floor for some time, like he tripped himself.
watching the lakers game with shannon brown and serge ibaka got me thinking; what’s the most “incredible hulk” lineup we can put together right now?
Here’s mine:
PG- Shannon Brown
SG- Corey Magette
SF- Lebron
PF-Serge Ibaka
C- Superman~
ALMOST FORGOT
James Harden wins the Molester Of the Year award with his hands-behind-his-head, crotch extended move on Kobe when he hit the behind the basket shot, exactly like the scene from Eminem’s “Just Lose It” video
(“Yellin’ at an old lady to *Touch my body*”)
damn dime. i thought you’d at least watch espn and get the facts straight about the lakers game.
first off- kobe hit that left hander at .01 from the free throw line. he hit the shot you mentioned earlier in the quarter.
secone-no mention of shannon brown the human highlight? the dude hit some ridiculous dunks last night that YOU KNOW will be top ten plays of the week.
the fact that k durant has averaged 30pts per his last five outings, then gets the cuffs put on him and goes for 19?
the fact that the mbengas homeboy from africa put up 6 blocks, and sent kobes ish to the rafters on one sequence.
I mean come on Dime, at least try to seem non bias on your coverage rather than ride that boston nutsack when they should of won that game hands down. ridiculous man.
Another game..
Another solid night for Bynum..
Anyone realize our boy is playing like the TOP CENTER in the league right now?? making TOUGH baskets out there..
50%+FG while going for 20&10 a night?? fluck AllStar those is SUPASTAR #’s..
LMAO @ 20..
Cold as ice TWU..
Dime,
Do a piece on the top 5 NBA MVP candidates
@dagomar, can’t blame vince when toronto has already proven their not good enough to keep any star that comes their way…
@ Bron – replace “toronto” with “new jersey” and your statement is still fact