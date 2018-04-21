Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks had a much better effort in Game 3 of their first round series against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. While Marcus Morris may think some chicanery was involved, the fact is the Bucks got a well-rounded game from a number of different contributors for the win that got the Bucks on the board in the series.

One of the big narratives heading into Game 3 was the play of Jabari Parker, who expressed frustration after Game 2 that he wasn’t seeing the floor enough. Parker was rewarded with 30 minutes of playing time on Friday night, and he responded with 17 points and five rebounds in the 116-92 win.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media after the win on Friday night and were asked by a reporter about Parker’s bounce-back game. But Middleton remembered the reporter from pregame and claimed he had confused him with Parker himself when he asked a question earlier in the day.