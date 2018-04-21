Khris Middleton Hilariously Called Out A Reporter For Confusing Him With Jabari Parker

#2018 NBA Playoffs
04.21.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Milwaukee Bucks had a much better effort in Game 3 of their first round series against the Boston Celtics on Friday night. While Marcus Morris may think some chicanery was involved, the fact is the Bucks got a well-rounded game from a number of different contributors for the win that got the Bucks on the board in the series.

One of the big narratives heading into Game 3 was the play of Jabari Parker, who expressed frustration after Game 2 that he wasn’t seeing the floor enough. Parker was rewarded with 30 minutes of playing time on Friday night, and he responded with 17 points and five rebounds in the 116-92 win.

Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to the media after the win on Friday night and were asked by a reporter about Parker’s bounce-back game. But Middleton remembered the reporter from pregame and claimed he had confused him with Parker himself when he asked a question earlier in the day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsJABARI PARKERKhris MiddletonMILWAUKEE BUCKS

Listen To This

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

The Rise Of Jorja Smith Is Inevitable — And That’s A Good Thing

04.19.18 2 days ago
All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

All The Best Underground And Obscure Hip-Hop Playlists For Both Discovery And Nostalgia

04.18.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

All Of The Best Indie Rock Playlists On Spotify

04.16.18 5 days ago
The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

The Pulse: Stream This Week’s Best New Albums From Tinashe, John Prine, And More

04.14.18 1 week ago
The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

The 15 Best Music Podcasts Out There Now

04.14.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

King Tuff’s Dreams Are As Real And Valuable As His Everyday Life On His New Album ‘The Other’

04.12.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP