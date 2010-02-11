Kill Bill Pack – Big Nike High & Auto Flight High

“Revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Nicknamed the “Black Mamba,” you can see why Kobe Bryant‘s favorite movie (and lethal nickname) provided the inspiration behind Nike’s new Kill Bill Pack featuring the Big Nike High and Auto Flight High. In addition to being an incredibly dangerous snake, “Black Mamba” was also the nickname of the deadliest member of the Deadly Viper Assassination Squad, played by Uma Thurman.

The Big Nike High’s colorway matches perfect with the film’s color scheme, with the upper also receiving a splattering of blood – most likely from the blade of a Hattori Hanzo sword! The Auto Flight High comes with a mixed nubuck/leather upper and a classy vulcanized bottom.

Perhaps the coolest part of the shoes are the in-soles. They feature Black Mamba’s infamous “Death List,” with a little Kobe-twist to it. While I can’t make out the last three items, the first two names crossed out are Ray Allen and Paul Pierce. Who’s up next?

What do you think?

