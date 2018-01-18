Getty Image

It’s been some time since Lamar Odom was hospitalized following an incident at a brothel in Nevada. The incident was terrifying, as one of the NBA’s most uniquely talented players went into a downward spiral that ended in near disaster.

But since then, Odom has recovered, and has been open about his past. This doesn’t just mean drug use and how that impacted his life, but as we learned from a clip of the BET show Mancave, Odom is willing to open up about his marriage to Khloe Kardashian, which ended in a divorce.

Odom said that he believes Kardashian, who is pregnant with her first child, is going to make a “good mother” because of how she took care of him after his incident. But he also said something that crossed a line when asked about when he knew the marriage between the two was over.