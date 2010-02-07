King of New York like Frank White

Why would LeBron want to join the Knicks when he has such a good time destroying them? Hosting NY last night, ‘Bron turned in another “I own these fools” performance, dropping 47 points (17-31 FG), six threes, eight boards, eight dimes and five steals. Whoever Mike D’Antoni threw at him — Wilson Chandler, Jordan Hill, Jared Jeffries, Jake Sully, Jigsaw, etc. — got their eyebrows singed with a steady stream of jumpers. During one stretch in the first half LeBron scored 24 straight points. For anybody who still claims LeBron is limited to putting his head down and bull-rushing his way to the rim, watch this game … The Cavs were up by as much as 24 at one point, but the Knicks never wilted. They got to within three late in the fourth quarter, but LeBron closed them out with a couple more J’s and some free throws … Crazy sequence in the fourth: Nate Robinson (26 pts) had his floater swatted by Shaq and got knocked down in the process, so on the ensuing possession, Nate stalked Shaq and caught him right when Diesel was releasing a baseline fadeaway. In a play almost exactly like the one where he blocked Yao Ming, Nate’s swat put Shaq on the deck, and Nate added to it by flexing. Nate could’ve scored two points and the Knicks had lost by 50, he’d still be talking about that play for a month … Oh, and because Amar’e would have (and has) gotten killed for this, Shaq only had one rebound in 25 minutes … Surely you remember when Vince Carter was in Toronto and he’d miss some games with injuries, then the Raptors would win a few while he was out, causing people to start saying silly sh*t like T-Dot was better without Vince. Pretty sure that’s not going to happen with Kobe and the Lakers. Finally taking a night off after making it through the first 51 games of the season a little less banged-up than Bruce Willis in your average Die Hard flick, Kobe sat out Lakers/Blazers. And wouldn’t you know, L.A. actually won in the building where they’d previously been shut out since 2005 … Luckily for L.A., Ron Artest was having one of those nights where his shot was falling. He casually drained one from damn near halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer, and overall went 3-of-4 from deep (21 pts). Keep in mind that the Blazers have their own injury/depth issues, so no Kobe had nothing to do with L.A. still having a big advantage in the paint. Lamar Odom pulled down 22 boards … BTW, Brandon Roy (hamstring) is going to be out through the All-Star break. Who gets the alternate spot? Monta Ellis or Aaron Brooks? Hometown pick Jason Kidd? A non-guard like Chris Kaman or Carlos Boozer? … Without Carmelo (ankle) or Chauncey (ankle), the Nuggets simply didn’t have the horses to keep up with the Jazz on the road. Boozer was back in the lineup, too, adding 19 points and 13 boards to the cause. Ty Lawson (25 pts) had his moments, but a couple times Deron Williams (22 pts, 9 asts, 3 blks) made him look like the rookie he is. In particular, there was one right-to-left crossover where Deron had Lawson completely spun around before cruising in for a finger roll … We’re not sure if Birdman Andersen‘s hippie-style hair has anything to do with his loss of last season’s mojo, but it does make him look like a suspect on “Cold Case” … Other stat lines from Saturday: Russell Westbrook put up 21 points, seven boards, 10 assists and EIGHT steals in OKC’s win over the Warriors (a team so racked by injuries that Coby Karl started at small forward); Tony Parker returned to the Spurs to post 14 points, 14 dimes and four steals while beating the Clippers; Andrew Bogut had 21 and eight boards as Milwaukee beat Indiana; Luol Deng‘s 21 points led Chicago past Miami; Darren Collison scored 24 to lead the Hornets past the Bobcats; and Aaron Brooks scored 34 in Houston’s loss to the Sixers … For the second time in a week, the Nets gave the Pistons everything they could handle before coming up just short at the end. Detroit owes a lot of the win to Jason Maxiell, who had a Cincinnati Bearcats flashback — appropriate considering the Nets are about as good as a C-USA squad. Maxiell scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth and hit some clutch buckets down the stretch … Weird moment in the final seconds when Devin Harris and Jarvis Hayes collided going for a loose ball, leaving both laid out like Kimbo Slice victims as the game continued to go for a couple possessions. The crash didn’t even look that bad, but Hayes ended up with a bruised shin and Devin sprained his shoulder. During the injury stoppage, the cameras went to Nets GM Rod Thorn in the stands, who was clearly pissed more than anything. All we could read off his lips were F-bombs … Update on the Isiah Thomas/Clippers rumors: Isiah won’t say whether or not he’s actually talked to the Clips (which means he has), and maintains he’s focused on his job at Florida International right now (which means he’d prefer to make a decision after the season) … We’re out like Kobe …