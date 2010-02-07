King of New York like Frank White

Why would LeBron want to join the Knicks when he has such a good time destroying them? Hosting NY last night, ‘Bron turned in another “I own these fools” performance, dropping 47 points (17-31 FG), six threes, eight boards, eight dimes and five steals. Whoever Mike D’Antoni threw at him — Wilson Chandler, Jordan Hill, Jared Jeffries, Jake Sully, Jigsaw, etc. — got their eyebrows singed with a steady stream of jumpers. During one stretch in the first half LeBron scored 24 straight points. For anybody who still claims LeBron is limited to putting his head down and bull-rushing his way to the rim, watch this game … The Cavs were up by as much as 24 at one point, but the Knicks never wilted. They got to within three late in the fourth quarter, but LeBron closed them out with a couple more J’s and some free throws … Crazy sequence in the fourth: Nate Robinson (26 pts) had his floater swatted by Shaq and got knocked down in the process, so on the ensuing possession, Nate stalked Shaq and caught him right when Diesel was releasing a baseline fadeaway. In a play almost exactly like the one where he blocked Yao Ming, Nate’s swat put Shaq on the deck, and Nate added to it by flexing. Nate could’ve scored two points and the Knicks had lost by 50, he’d still be talking about that play for a month … Oh, and because Amar’e would have (and has) gotten killed for this, Shaq only had one rebound in 25 minutes … Surely you remember when Vince Carter was in Toronto and he’d miss some games with injuries, then the Raptors would win a few while he was out, causing people to start saying silly sh*t like T-Dot was better without Vince. Pretty sure that’s not going to happen with Kobe and the Lakers. Finally taking a night off after making it through the first 51 games of the season a little less banged-up than Bruce Willis in your average Die Hard flick, Kobe sat out Lakers/Blazers. And wouldn’t you know, L.A. actually won in the building where they’d previously been shut out since 2005 … Luckily for L.A., Ron Artest was having one of those nights where his shot was falling. He casually drained one from damn near halfcourt to beat the halftime buzzer, and overall went 3-of-4 from deep (21 pts). Keep in mind that the Blazers have their own injury/depth issues, so no Kobe had nothing to do with L.A. still having a big advantage in the paint. Lamar Odom pulled down 22 boards … BTW, Brandon Roy (hamstring) is going to be out through the All-Star break. Who gets the alternate spot? Monta Ellis or Aaron Brooks? Hometown pick Jason Kidd? A non-guard like Chris Kaman or Carlos Boozer? … Without Carmelo (ankle) or Chauncey (ankle), the Nuggets simply didn’t have the horses to keep up with the Jazz on the road. Boozer was back in the lineup, too, adding 19 points and 13 boards to the cause. Ty Lawson (25 pts) had his moments, but a couple times Deron Williams (22 pts, 9 asts, 3 blks) made him look like the rookie he is. In particular, there was one right-to-left crossover where Deron had Lawson completely spun around before cruising in for a finger roll … We’re not sure if Birdman Andersen‘s hippie-style hair has anything to do with his loss of last season’s mojo, but it does make him look like a suspect on “Cold Case” … Other stat lines from Saturday: Russell Westbrook put up 21 points, seven boards, 10 assists and EIGHT steals in OKC’s win over the Warriors (a team so racked by injuries that Coby Karl started at small forward); Tony Parker returned to the Spurs to post 14 points, 14 dimes and four steals while beating the Clippers; Andrew Bogut had 21 and eight boards as Milwaukee beat Indiana; Luol Deng‘s 21 points led Chicago past Miami; Darren Collison scored 24 to lead the Hornets past the Bobcats; and Aaron Brooks scored 34 in Houston’s loss to the Sixers … For the second time in a week, the Nets gave the Pistons everything they could handle before coming up just short at the end. Detroit owes a lot of the win to Jason Maxiell, who had a Cincinnati Bearcats flashback — appropriate considering the Nets are about as good as a C-USA squad. Maxiell scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth and hit some clutch buckets down the stretch … Weird moment in the final seconds when Devin Harris and Jarvis Hayes collided going for a loose ball, leaving both laid out like Kimbo Slice victims as the game continued to go for a couple possessions. The crash didn’t even look that bad, but Hayes ended up with a bruised shin and Devin sprained his shoulder. During the injury stoppage, the cameras went to Nets GM Rod Thorn in the stands, who was clearly pissed more than anything. All we could read off his lips were F-bombs … Update on the Isiah Thomas/Clippers rumors: Isiah won’t say whether or not he’s actually talked to the Clips (which means he has), and maintains he’s focused on his job at Florida International right now (which means he’d prefer to make a decision after the season) … We’re out like Kobe …
It’s not a surprise how well some of the laker’s played without Kobe. Probably because thats around 35 shots other players can share around.
Gotta be Monta for the all star spot…..
Nets players don’t even want to be on the floor. They faking injuries so they can stay in the locker room and chill.
Hi, I’m Factman.
Fact: Reliable sources are pointing towards a possible trade between the New Jersy Nets and the Dallas Mavericks. Implicated in the trade are the Nets’ enitre starting lineup, while Dallas is reported to be sending over thier finest collection of salted cashews. Neither GM commented on the trade.
You’re Welcome
Give the spot on the West to Monta. He’s not from a winning team, but he gives the Warriors a chance to win every night (even if it is a SLIM chance)
Theory: Kobe doesnt want to miss time bc people might realise the Lakers are still a decent team without him?
Someone please answer this question for me…it has been confusing me lately…
Why in the hell in Derrick Rose so angry at the rim lately? I mean, it aint right that he be bangin on everyones head like that so suddenly without warning and shit. it aint right!
From now on, nothing goes down unless I’m involved. No blackjack no dope deals, no nothing. A nickel bag gets sold in the park, I want in – Frank White
The Jazz-Nuggets game just gave me more questions on how far Utah can go for the rest of the season.
They played good basketball offensively but just could not stop anyone on defense. To think that Billups and Carmelo sat out the game and Denver was on the tail end of a back-to-back.
Between the All-Star games and Valentines Day, my meal allowance will be used on a date with my girlfriend. No ifs and buts about it.
Deron has the best hesitation-crossover in the L.
And yeah, Kobe sitting out might be the best boost for the team’s confidence. step up time.
LBJ still doesn’t have the best looking J but it’s now going in.
You said it DIME: LeBron owns the Knicks. Some of those shots he hit last night were unbelievable.
TJ Ford led the Pacers in scoring last night – what were the odds on that I wonder?
Listen, theres is no tie for the leagues best player at the moment. Do you see what James is doing right now? Have we every seen anything like this before? When he is not shoulder height with the rim dunking on people, he is knocking down jump shots from damn near half court.
When is he not scoring he is making guys like Hickson (no disrepect) look like stars. Imaging if he was flanked by Gasol, Odom, Bynum and Artest… I mean PLEASE! And im even a Boston fan!!!
And who predicted the Cavs would struggle without Mo? 11 in a row and counting for Cleveland.
d-will has an awsome street ball style game. He and booz are a great match. The problem in utah is that AK-47 + Ashton Kutcher + Overweight Dirk at center= Straight up soft!!! IF Utah could even get Dalmbert they would be a tougher squad.
David Lee had a rough night.
5 TOs! And LBJ stole 3 of them.
Bron’s J kept making noises!!
SWISH – CUFF – CHA CHING
I think NYC went nite nite with an earache.
Hmmmm, I noticed Hasheem is on the cold pine
Hmmm, I also noticed Sessions in crunch time.
And he was gettin’ loose.
I hope I don’t make no one mad but, eh, Sessions looks like he should be the starting point guard.
But what do I know??? Nada.
Hmmmm, Utah gotta iron curtain with AK, BOOZ and ILL MILL backin’ them up.
All of them are producing at a high level right now.
Utah might be one of those ‘sleepers’ going into the post season.
Hmmm, Lakers looked real good.
I mean, no disrespect to Kobe, but they look like a very cohesive team… LO, AB, PAU and RON RON on the court at the same time is intriguing to watch.
Too bad AB got hip checked.
Yeah Russel had 8 steals, that’s what’s up.
Monte coughed up 4 – I think he owes him that stat line.
Hmmmm, Spurs backcourt looked DOPE. Mcdyess looked reborn. The other starting wings looked suspect. Grabbin’ boards is Dajuan’s talent. 6 in 20 minutes. And he grabs those elusive offensive joints. Dude’s a stud.
Clippers is havin’ nightmares about the boogie man right now ’cause GEORGE HILL was LIGHTS OUT
SOOPA- LEBRON is making jj hickson look like a star?!? LOL, for a second, i thought he was just throwing alleys up there and hickson is finishing em. I also thought jj has always been a beast on defense. No player actually get’s better with lebron james, their stats get WORSE. There’s a reason lebron’s the only guy on the team getting stats, he’s a ballhog.
no mention at all that Andrei Kirilenko has been playing like a vintage ak-47 of late. he’s averaging: 17.4 ppg (34-47 fg, 18-24 ft); 6.2 rpg, 3.8 apg, 2.8 spg and 2.2 bpg in his last five games.
he flat out crowned dirk in the game vs. dallas and has been throwing it down with surprising regularity recently. he’s not playing soft. it’s no surprise that he plays way better when boozer isn’t around.
that said — utah did not look dominating last night when they had to work fo it to get a home win, vs a team w/o thei best two guys. (and the visitng team is in 2nd nght of a b2b)
yo Dime, how come y’all never made a Michael Jordan Hall of Fame tribute issue like all the other basketball/sports magazines? just askin
^ – because they’re working around the clock on their Lebron edition…
Random observation:
Kevin Durant might have the skinniest and most weakest looking arms in the league. As well as the narrowest shoulders.
Tyrus thomas suspension, anyone???
I think this Kobe time out might be just what we need.. Maybe Gasol has just really needed to get into game shape thos whole time, maybe he hasnt trusted his hammy fully, dunno but he played pretty aggressive last night.. him getting force fed might be a blessing.. and it gives our guards more time to hone the skills.. Shannon Brown showed up big time yesterday, Farmar hit a big time 3 on Howard and Vujacic even punctuated a couple set plays.. still a waste of space but hes moving up into a waste of a body..
But more importantly it lets RonRon get even MORE comfortable in the offense.. he made some good plays yesterday on both sides.. Offense is all bonus with that man..
It also helps when the other team cant throw it in the ocean lol i think they thought they were going to steam roll us.. BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA..
@ Control
Random observation:
Confirmed
And even i will give props to Lebron for yesterdays performance.. DAMN.. There is only a few players in the NBA who can ONLY slow him down.. Thats scary right there..
To New York, Lebron will always be that super fine woman who flirts with you and says she wishes she met you first but walks off with the scrub..
jake sully could so guard lebron
Trailblazers are banged up, Kobe actually has a good team (chemistry and all, I guess). No surprise with that outcome.
Looking like a Cavs-Lakers final at this moment.
LakeShow84: you mean LeBron’s the equivalent of that dime piece who teases everyone, drinks a bit too much, tears and emotions flare, then leaves with the scrub (David Stern, in this case), all while avoiding the media while they continue pole jocking?
And yet we still love her.
Damn another LeBron article.
Hey Dime, Chris Bosh had a huge “Lebron like” block today against the Kings where he “almost broke the backboard”.
Can you show feature that video in an article, or was it not lebron blocking the ball?
@ COntrol, Durrant’s jersey looks like its still on the hanger…. all the time. Kevin D = Black shawn Bradly in the weight room!!!
Lebron goes for 47, 8, 8, and 5.
Andy says “Damn another Lebron article.”
I love it.
LEBRON…THAT’S WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE LEAGUE IS TRYING TO PROMOTE A fake superstar. If he’s such a good player he should be one without the rules being bent and rewriten in his favor. fucking pusssssssssy!!!!
when the rulebook says 3 steps is a travel it should , no matter wat your name is.
and i’m drunk …i’m drinking “palinca” …a drink from Romania the lkand of vampires:)) and, o by the way i’m romnian:))
@thanatos,
since when does the NBA call traveling violations on ANYONE? It’s not just LeBron.. it’s the whole league, basically. In fact, I’m honestly surprised when I see a traveling violation called in general.. .smh…
Since when did taking 4 steps between dribbles palming while spinning it on your wrist become traveling???
Utah’s soft label is well deserved, but they’ve pulled out of that slump of late and are playing like Sloan wants, with AK as the catalyst. He hurt his knee a few years ago and stopped going hard to the hoop, but something has changed lately and he’s playing like an All-Star and dunking on people’s heads again. D-Will looked like he could’ve taken Lawson any time he wanted, but didn’t have to because the team is ballin.
Utah’s fg% the past month is unreal, something like 54% and they had a 62% against Portland earlier in the week.
Funny how passing the rock is how to win basketball games, all the damn dribbling kills offenses, glad Deron figured that one out.