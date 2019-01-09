Getty Image

Trade season in the NBA is officially upon us, as teams have a large enough sample size to know where they need to improve and are ready to start negotiating a deal before the trade deadline on Feb. 7. There’s still plenty of time for teams to work out a deal, but for the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings, preliminary discussions are already taking place.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two sides are working through a potential deal that would involve a big man swap. Enes Kanter, who has fallen out of the Knicks’ starting lineup recently, and Zach Randolph, who has not taken the floor in Sacramento this season, are reportedly involved, although Wojnarowski reports there’s nothing imminent between the two sides.