The Kings And Knicks Are Reportedly Discussing A Trade Involving Zach Randolph And Enes Kanter

Associate Editor
01.09.19

Getty Image

Trade season in the NBA is officially upon us, as teams have a large enough sample size to know where they need to improve and are ready to start negotiating a deal before the trade deadline on Feb. 7. There’s still plenty of time for teams to work out a deal, but for the New York Knicks and the Sacramento Kings, preliminary discussions are already taking place.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the two sides are working through a potential deal that would involve a big man swap. Enes Kanter, who has fallen out of the Knicks’ starting lineup recently, and Zach Randolph, who has not taken the floor in Sacramento this season, are reportedly involved, although Wojnarowski reports there’s nothing imminent between the two sides.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGSEnes KanterNEW YORK KNICKSSACRAMENTO KINGSZACH RANDOLPH

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.08.19 23 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.07.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.07.19 2 days ago
The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

The Best Under-Appreciated Indie Albums Released This Week

01.04.19 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

Crate-Digging: The Best Bandcamp Albums Of 2018

12.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar

12.28.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP