Kings of LA Beat Hanks’ A-1 All-Stars In Drew League Semifinals; Mike Taylor Ejected For Slapping Brandon Jennings

#Video #GIFs
08.20.13 5 years ago

The Drew League held their semifinal contests last night and it got heated. Brandon Jennings‘ A-1 All-Stars took on the Kings of LA and D-Leaguer Mike Taylor got into it with Jennings, eventually getting ejected for slapping him in the face.

But Dorell Wright scored 29 points to lead the Kings of LA to another victory in the hyped LA Summer League Semifinal. They face the winner of LAUNFD and Hanks’ Blazers. For Brandon Jennings, it wasn’t the best night: Mike Taylor got in his grill and then slapped him.

Taylor was ejected, but his team got the last laugh. There was some awesome basketball on top of the petty squabbling as the Kings of LA advance.

[Grantland]

What do you think?

TAGSAMIR JOHNSONBRANDON JENNINGSDorell WrightDrew LeaguegifsHanks' A-1 All-StarsKings of LAMike Taylorvideo

