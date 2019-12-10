Nemanja Bjelica Hit A Deep Three At The Buzzer To Beat The Rockets

After a dismal start to the season, the Sacramento Kings have battled back into respectable territory at 9-13 entering Monday despite key injuries to De’Aaron Fox and Marvin Bagley III.

In Houston on Monday, Sacramento battled with the Rockets in a back-and-forth affair throughout the second half, but seemed destined to fall just short in the final minute. Buddy Hield tied the game with just over eight seconds to play at 116 with a fading three-pointer to his left, giving the Kings brief life.

https://twitter.com/NBA/status/1204240931479851008

However, Russell Westbrook got a head of steam on the ensuing possession, getting to the rim for a layup in traffic with one second left, giving Houston a 118-116 lead.

Sacramento would get one last look after advancing the ball up the floor with a timeout, and with Bogdan Bogdanovic covered in the far corner and Hield covered in the near corner, they found Nemanja Bjelica way outside the arc for an incredible buzzer-beating three-pointer for a 119-118 win.

The win moves the Kings to 10-13, with the chance to be tied for the eighth spot in the West depending on how things shake out in OKC-Utah, which is quite the accomplishment given how they started the year and their injury situation. For the Rockets, it’s the end to an unfortunate day in which they saw their protest of the Spurs loss denied by the league over the blown call on a James Harden dunk and then drop a tight one at home to Sacramento.