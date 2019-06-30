The Kings Will Reportedly Add Trevor Ariza On A Two-Year Deal

Getty Image

The Sacramento Kings came very close to snapping their lengthy postseason drought last season, emerging as one of the league’s most fun teams in the process.

Vlade Divac and company plan on this upcoming season being the one that they break into the playoff party, and are putting their money where their mouths are to start free agency. Harrison Barnes and the Kings agreed to an $85 million deal for him to stay in Sacramento, and Dewayne Dedmon will join the squad on a three-year, $40 million deal to bolster their frontcourt rotation.

The Kings weren’t done there, as they have apparently added further wing help in the form of Trevor Ariza on a two-year deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic, with only a partial guarantee for year two, per Sam Amick.