Kirk Hinrich Not Going To T-Wolves

While the Bulls are definitely looking to deal, a source close to Kirk Hinrich said the Bulls have turned down a trade proposal that would have sent him to Minnesota. While rumors were swirling earlier in the day that Hinrich could be headed to the Wolves for Jason Collins and Brian Cardinal, the Bulls reportedly rejected the trade, which would have been a straight salary dump of Hinrich. He appears set to remain in the crowded Bulls back court, barring new developments.
Source: Chicago Tribune
Steven A. Smith reported a hour ago that they were trying to get mike miller who contract expires the end of the next season for hinirich, which could also mean they are going for a 2010 free agency..
The Blazers SHOULG go get this guy.
Kirk would be the perfect guard to play alongside Roy, as a point that does not need the ball in his hands to be effective.
AND if the Bulls want to shred payroll, they can pack Kirk with Aaron Gray for RLF and a pick.
That would be a great deal for Portland, but I think Chicago can still better assets for Kirk.
About 4 hrs til the deadline,, i dont think anymore “blockbuster deals” are going to go down.
Did i miss something? Sam Cassell is showing up in the Kings boxscore on espn.com.
Kirk is a cancer on the Bulls he needs to go.
It’s a shame that the NBA is such a business. Who do you think the Bulls would rather have a salary dump for – Larry Hughes, who hasn’t played since January 12, or Hinrich, who scored 31 points last night?
Hughes traded to the Knicks – ask and ye shall receive…