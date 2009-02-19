Kirk Hinrich Not Going To T-Wolves

Captain Kirk

While the Bulls are definitely looking to deal, a source close to Kirk Hinrich said the Bulls have turned down a trade proposal that would have sent him to Minnesota. While rumors were swirling earlier in the day that Hinrich could be headed to the Wolves for Jason Collins and Brian Cardinal, the Bulls reportedly rejected the trade, which would have been a straight salary dump of Hinrich. He appears set to remain in the crowded Bulls back court, barring new developments.

Source: Chicago Tribune

