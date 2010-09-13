Kirk Penney Is Back Banging On The NBA’s Front Door

If you look at the Top 5 scorers from the World Championship this summer, it probably wouldn’t surprise you that all of them currently play in the NBA. That is, all of them except one. So while Luis Scola led the field with 27.1 points per game, it was New Zealand’s Kirk Penney (24.7 ppg) who scored more buckets than even Kevin Durant.
You may remember Penney from his All-American days at Wisconsin. But after brief stints with the Heat (2003) and the Clippers (2004), along with stops in Israel, Lithuania and Germany, he found his way back home.
This past season, Penney (6-5, 212 pounds) joined up with the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the D-League right before the playoffs and rained murder on his opponents. For example, in only his third game back, Penney dropped 40 on 16-23 shooting (5-6 from three) to go along with eight rebounds and two assists. After his impressive outing in the Worlds, he definitely deserves another look from the NBA.
What do you think?
great!!! I also think M. Huertas and M.Teodosic, deserve a chance in NBA
Looks no worse than the Anderson guy for Orlando
Dont think he has quite the athleticism to keep up with NBA wings, but a tremendous shooter nonehtheless. Maybe he could be a Steve Kerr type for somebody? And Huertas definitely deserves a look. Dude has a lot of Carlos Arroyo to his game! Very flashy and ballsy player.
could be a pretty decent player coming off the bench for a few teams in need of a backup shooting guard
Knicks need to sign him to rain threes with the rooster
This guy looks like Matt Harpring but has a jumper like Steve Kerr. There is no doubt most teams could use a knock-down shooter like Penney.
Heck, I wouldn’t mind seeing him take Sasha Vujacic’s role off the Laker bench as sharpshooter. Sasha has been more of a dullshooter for a while…
KP is a Stone Cold Killa! all the FIBA teams went to double him and all got lit up … give him a contract now and enjoy the W’s
Go KIWI!!!!
Man, he does look like Harpring!
Penney will rain J’s down on the NBA… Give him a shot and you will see his talent and experience. Best available player south of the US right now