Klay Thompson Got Very Mad When His Friend Was Undercut In A Pickup Game In China

06.27.18 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Klay Thompson is celebrating his latest NBA title the same way he did last year, with a lengthy trip to China.

Signed to Chinese sneaker company Anta as their top NBA star, Thompson has become an extremely popular figure there and “China Klay” became a legend last season after videos of him having the absolute time of his life while overseas hit social media. This year, things aren’t off to as positive of a start when it comes to China Klay video updates, sadly.

On Wednesday, @LetsGoWarriors posted a video of Thompson taking in a pickup game that featured a friend of his, and late in the game Thompson and his friend got, understandably, very upset when another player undercut his friend on a layup. You can see the altercation that ensued in the video below, with Thompson calling it “bullsh*t” among other things.

