How Klay Thompson’s Defense Can Win The Warriors A Championship

If it wasn’t readily apparent after he missed Game 3 of the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors miss Klay Thompson when he’s out as much as anybody else in their fully-healthy starting lineup. His combination of shooting, gravity, and high-level defense makes him an immensely valuable player for a Warriors team that’s not particularly deep on the perimeter. Thompson’s calling card defensively is his versatility to swing between three positions, but there was always a thought that he’d have trouble holding up physically against the biggest and strongest wings in the league.

Fortunately for Golden State, they always had Andre Iguodala or Kevin Durant to take those primary matchups. But with Iguodala hobbled and Durant out for the series, it’s been up to Thompson to take the primary defensive matchup against Kawhi Leonard to open and close games. In Game 5, his defense was a key difference down the stretch, as Toronto’s offense collapsed nearly as soon as Golden State made the defensive switch.

Following an eight-point spurt from Leonard over three possessions, the Warriors relied on Thompson to check the Raptors star with about 3:45 left in the fourth quarter. Toronto had one hand on the trophy after Leonard’s heroics put them up four points, but Thompson’s presence on both ends would change everything.