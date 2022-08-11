Klay Thompson won an NBA title this year. It was the end of what has been a pretty remarkable comeback for Thompson, who had not appeared in a game since tearing his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals until January of 2022 and managed to be an important part of the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of its fourth championship in the last eight seasons.

Thompson is now living it up during the offseason, and by that, I mean he’s been spending a good amount of time at baseball games. His brother, Trayce, is a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and since joining the team in June, Trayce has carved out a role as an effective utility outfielder for a team with World Series aspirations.

Earlier this week, Thompson found himself at Dodger Stadium during an event put on by Clayton Kershaw’s charity, Kershaw’s Challenge. Johnny Wu, a magician and hypnotist, was in attendance, and thought it would be fun to hypnotize the Warriors star, presumably because that does, indeed, seem fun. Here’s what happened:

"I gotta check the video evidence." 😅 Magician Johnny Wu got to hypnotize Klay: (via johnnywumagic / IG; h/t @TheWarriorsTalk)pic.twitter.com/nwW5pqf2UH — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) August 11, 2022

One of two things happened here: Either Thompson was in on a very good bit or the man was hypnotized here. Considering how unbelievable he found the whole thing, that second one seems correct.