The Cavaliers are facing a major tax bill in 2019, but they will soon be joined by the Warriors as teams that are forking over the most money. Both squads are in line to spend hundreds of millions in tax money owed to the league.

There is a plan to keep the Warriors’ dynasty intact for years to come, as their contract situation, coupled with the perfect timing of their stars entering free agency, allows them to keep their core four together for at least four more years, if not beyond. The first part of that plan got checked off last summer when Kevin Durant took a huge pay cut to allow Steph Curry to sign his max and clear the way for Durant to cash in this coming summer.

From there, it’s going to be Klay Thompson entering free agency in 2019 followed by Draymond Green in 2020. Because of the stagger, the Warriors could theoretically offer max deals to all of them and continue to go into the tax to keep them using their Bird Rights. The question will be whether the team is willing to commit that much money, which will eventually run well over $1 billion as they move into 2021, and whether Thompson and Green will want to continue being pieces of a larger puzzle rather than chasing their own opportunity to become bigger individual stars elsewhere, like Kyrie Irving did this summer.