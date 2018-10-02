



The Golden State Warriors are expected to do a whole bunch of Warriors stuff this season — win a ton of games, win the Western Conference, take home their third NBA Championship, all that jazz. If cracks in the Golden State dynasty start to form, odds are, they won’t pop up this year.

Next season, though, could be a different story, as there is a scenario in which the team loses Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, and a number of important role players like Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell. While that is the worst-case scenario, the good news is that there’s reason to believe at least Thompson sticks around beyond this season.

Most notably, there were rumblings that Thompson and the Warriors were working on an extension last year. While there haven’t been too many updates on that since word of it dropped, Thompson’s father, Mychal, said his son is never leaving the team. As for the All-Star guard’s take, well, he wasn’t exactly definitive when asked about his future by Shams Charania of The Athletic, but he did make it sound like the Warriors are in the driver’s seat for his signature next summer.

https://twitter.com/ShamsCharania/status/1047172466932703233

“I just want to be on a great team, I don’t want to necessarily be the focal point at all times,” Thompson said. “I’ve been to the mountain top, I know what it feels like to win and win with some of your best friends, and that’s why it’d be hard for me to leave, just because I’ve put so much blood, sweat, tears in this building and with this franchise. I had my ups and down, but I couldn’t imagine myself being somewhere else. It’s easy for me to say that now, but with time, things change, so it’s hard for me to envision what goes on in nine months.”

He gives himself a little wiggle room in case things go horribly awry this season, but this surely makes it sound like Thompson is happy where he’s currently at. Like he said, things can change, even if you’d be hard-pressed to find someone who heard that quote and think the Warriors are in serious danger of losing Thompson right now.