The 2016 NBA Finals is in the conversation for the best Finals ever. It pitted the 73-win Golden State Warriors against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and despite the fact that the Dubs had a 3-1 lead and looked like they were going to waltz to a title, the Cavs fought back and won the whole thing in seven games.

Watching Cleveland come back over games five, six, and seven was legitimately thrilling, and even now, it’s kind of incredible that the Cavaliers were able to win a ring. That Golden State squad is among the best ever, but James, Kyrie Irving, and company were able to get the job done.

To Klay Thompson, that comeback win was rather surprising, because he thought for sure that championship was the Warriors’ to lose. Thompson was asked by Rohan Nadkarni of Sports Illustrated about what motivates him, and after citing his desire to be mentioned among the best teams ever, he made it a point to say that he believes nothing is guaranteed in the league.