The Golden State Warriors haven’t had Kevin Durant for the first two games of the 2019 NBA Finals, and as Steve Kerr announced on Tuesday afternoon, the two-time Finals MVP won’t play in Game 3, either. But Durant isn’t the only banged up Warrior right now, and as we learned on Tuesday, there’s a chance he’s not the only Golden State standout who can’t go on Wednesday.

Klay Thompson left in the fourth quarter of the team’s Game 2 win with a hamstring injury. It looked awfully serious, but Thompson isn’t one to miss games if he can help his team, so when Kerr gave an update after the game on Sunday, he let it be known that Thompson had zero intention to sit out.

“Klay said he’ll be fine, but Klay could be half dead and he would say he would be fine,” Kerr said.

Fast forward to Thursday and the prognosis was a little less rosy — Kerr used the words “day-to-day” and “questionable” to describe his sharpshooting wing. Thompson, meanwhile did a little on-court work to test out the injury.