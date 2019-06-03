Klay Thompson Left Game 2 With A Left Hamstring Injury In The Fourth Quarter

The Warriors depth is arguably their biggest weakness in this NBA Finals matchup with the Raptors. That’s especially the case without Kevin Durant, particularly on the wing, and Toronto exploited that in their Game 1 win.

On Sunday night, the Warriors fell behind again early, but Klay Thompson and Steph Curry kept them within range in the first half until the offense and defense woke up in a stunning third quarter charge. Golden State maintained a healthy lead early in the fourth quarter, but saw disaster strike when Thompson landed awkwardly on a three-point attempt, when Danny Green wasn’t called for a potential foul.

