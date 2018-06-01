Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors survived Game 1 at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers, mostly because of J.R. Smith blowing the endgame on Thursday night. Smith insists that he didn’t forget the score was tied. Plenty of people feel otherwise, and the relative chaos of Game 1’s final minutes has hidden some of the other odd bits that made the first game of the Finals so interesting.

One of the early stories was the injury to Klay Thompson, which was also something caused by Smith. It looked pretty bad, but Thompson did return after suffering what was termed as a “leg contusion.”

Thompson finished with 24 points and hit some huge shots for the Dubs down the stretch. But as he said after Game 1 that, were it a regular season game, the Warriors would have been much more cautious about his status.