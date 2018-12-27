Getty Image

Klay Thompson is having the worst shooting season of his career, hitting just 33.7 percent of his threes on the year. Considering Thompson has never shot below 40 percent in a season, it’s rather jarring to see him barely connecting on a third of his attempts.

Despite Thompson’s tough shooting season — and a horrific shooting year from Draymond Green — the Warriors continue to press on at the top of the Western Conference standings. That’s the luxury of having two former MVPs on your roster to pick up the slack when one of the three greatest three-point shooters of all time is in a slump.

Thompson doesn’t want to call it a slump, and doesn’t seem all that concerned about early season shooting woes. He continues to note that shots will fall and all that matters is that they go down in the playoffs, while also wondering aloud as to who could possibly help him with his shot at this point.