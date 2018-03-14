Getty Image

Klay Thompson may have brought back China Klay this week, but that might be the last thing we see the Golden State Warriors’ shooting guard do for a while.

According to a report by Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic, Thompson might be off the court for the Warriors for “some weeks” with an injured right thumb. Thompson got to dancing on Monday night at Steph Curry’s 30th birthday party, and though he almost hurt his leg trying to cut a rug, it turns out he may already have a significant injury.

Thompson was on a long list of Warriors players who were dealing with injuries on Tuesday, and the consensus was that the Dubs were just trying to be careful, especially given how resting healthy players is frowned upon at this point in the season.