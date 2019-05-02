Getty Image

The Warriors are best known for their offensive firepower, and for good reason. The team employs the greatest three-point shooter the game’s ever seen in Steph Curry, the man many call the “best pure scorer” in the NBA (and maybe NBA history) in Kevin Durant, and a likely top-10 all-time three-point shooter in Klay Thompson.

It’s an embarrassment of riches that they’ve deployed to the tune of back-to-back championships and remain the heavy favorites to pick up a third straight this June. However, while the offense is other worldly, their backbone is one of the NBA’s great defenses, led by perennial DPOY finalist Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, and Thompson.

The second Splash Brother’s value to the Warriors isn’t just spacing the floor around Curry and Durant, but what he does to alleviate pressure for those two on the other end by being capable of causing problems for the opponent’s top perimeter player. Sometimes that sees him guarding wings, other times point guards, but Thompson’s two-way ability is something he’s grown into and takes a lot of pride in.