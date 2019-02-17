Getty Image

Klay Thompson is making his fifth consecutive All-Star appearance in his eighth NBA season, as the Warriors sharp-shooter has emerged as one of the league’s elite shooting guards.

This Warriors season hasn’t been as smooth as some of their recent championship seasons, but despite some rare internal tension and turmoil, they find themselves in familiar territory at the top of the West at the All-Star break. Like the team as a whole, Thompson got off to an uncharacteristically rocky start, but he too has rounded into form, entering the break averaging 21.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals per game on a 46.9/39.6/81.0 shooting split.

Thompson sat down with Uproxx in Charlotte at the Tissot Style Lounge to talk about this season, the DeMarcus Cousins addition keeping them focused in the regular season, why he expects to win another championship, his personal evolution on the court and off of it with regards to his style, and more.