Klay Thompson doesn’t miss many shots, but on Saturday night the Warriors were defeated by the Mavericks. Thompson had a chance to help Golden State win the game against Dallas, but his shot bounced off the rim. It was a rare miss from arguably the second best shooter in the NBA, but one that’s been more common than usual this season for Thompson as he’s shooting just 32.5 percent from distance so far.

That kind of loss can be frustrating for a lot of guys. The best shooters have to forget the last shot and keep on shooting, but ones that changed the outcome of a game usually stick with even the most mentally strong players. It doesn’t bother Thompson though. He knows he’ll make the next one. He’s so confident that he delivered one of the best soundbites of the season.