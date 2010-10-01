Knicks are still looking for the next Patrick Ewing

A couple of things that stood out to me while watching “Real Training Camp” with the New York Knicks: (1) Amar’e Stoudemire was often playing center with the first unit, and (2) Originally projected starter Ronny Turiaf looked like he had no business being a starter.
Amar’e has experience playing center under coach Mike D’Antoni, but with his diverse offensive game and the matchup problems he creates, he’s better at power forward. Rookie Timofey Mozgov is still learning the NBA game, and Eddy Curry … well, yeah.
Which has opened the door for Anthony Randolph as the next in line to get a look at center. As the Knicks prepare for Sunday’s exhibition game with Milano (Italy), the 21-year-old Randolph has reportedly been getting some run at center with the first unit.
With the projected starting lineup including Ray Felton at point guard, Wilson Chandler at the two, Danilo Gallinari at small forward and Amar’e at the four, New York needs a center who can primarily rebound on both ends, block shots and defend the paint. A little offensive game would be nice, too, otherwise just somebody who will stay out of the way of the other scorers.
Randolph has the height for the position at 6-11, and he has good shot-blocking instincts and timing, but he’s still skinny. Listed at 225 pounds (lighter than Paul Pierce), he looks like he should be a big small forward rather than playing under the rim. D’Antoni is no stranger to unconventional lineups, however, so don’t be surprised if Randolph is lining up across from the likes of Dwight Howard, Al Horford and Andrew Bogut this season.
Who do you think should play center for the Knicks?
I’m a Warriros fan and I can say that Randolph is stronger than he looks. He can definately hold his own as a PF but asking him to guard Dwight Howard and Shaq would be too much (for anybody really). I have no doubt this guy will be a 20-10-2 or 3 blocks guy for years. He just needs to improve his b-ball IQ. He’s only 21 years old.
Like you said, too skinny.If Mike plans to give him some burn at the pivot, they should definately invest time bulking him up. If they CAN do that tho, it really isnt a bad idea. More like a plan for the future imo.
Randolph @ center?? Good luck with that. On the low block, D.Howard could fracture Randolph’s femur with a fart.
Hey Austin, I was watching the “Real Training Camp” too and the announcers actually said that Randolph would probably only be lining up in small ball situations. In what world would it make sense to have him guarding Dwight, Horford, or Bogut? If anything, it’s going to be more Mozgov and Amare in those situations.
How great would it have been if Eddy Curry would screw his head on straight? I am surprised theatTuriaf hasn’t grabbed the starting 5 spot? I really thought he would be a nice fit in this offense and next to Amare. He plays good defense, blocks shots, defends the paint, rebounds, can shoot from the perimeter, and doesn’t need many touches to be effective.
And Chandler at the 2 again? I like Wilson, but he can’t shoot well enough.
I am guessing if Randolph is the starting 5, Amare will be the one stuck guarding the big 5’s and he made it clear before he dislikes that, but paying him 100 mil he better do whatever they need.
“Looking for the next Patrick Ewing…”
Let it go, New York…let it go….
either look for someone to add or keep turiaf at the position and wait for randolph to gain some muscle.
sure run anthony randolph at the center sometimes.. but for the most part.. hes going to be severely overpowered. his quickness could be an asset here tho, if he knows how to use it.. but if they do get to the playoffs.. the games going to slowdown heavily.. sooo might have to wait til he puts on some weight.
They should sign Josh Boone or Dampier
Randolph can play anywhere. He is an absolute beast; silky smooth like no other, but thunderous when given the chance. This kid is probably still growing and his game already defines poetry in motion.
You have to find a way to get your best 5 players on the floor and Felton, Chandler, Gallo, Amare, and Randolph are definitely the Knicks best five. Especially in D’Antoni’s system of running and shooting the 3. Sure they’ll struggle with post defense against strong centers, but there isn’t that many in the L right now anyway.
co-sign @bobby stew
get dampier running in that offense then that’ll be scary…
hahahahaha!
as for the look for next ewing? good luck knicks, wouldn’t happen even if you have jr. running around the court. ;P
Hey they got his son….
As for the “too skinny” thing, 70% of the Centers in the league won’t even take advantage to it. Nothing to worry about, he’s a good rebounder, defender and shotblocker. Also if they are run-n-gun he is the PERFECT guy for it. I expect big things from him and Amare’ sharing the front court.
so the knicks are looking for an overrated center that isnt going to lead them anywhere?
@Ian Why is there always an idiot that says something dumb in the comments and today it is you.
My team the Knicks are going to suck this year I hate to say it but as long as Donny Walsh and D’Antoni are GM and coach we are going nowhere. Two years of balancing the salary cap making moves and still we don’t get LeBron(not surprised) but we still don’t have picks or players another team would trade for(Carmelo) I mean WTF!!
Knicks Up!! all the rest down!!
Randolph gets out muscled by small fowards
Bahahahahahahaahahahahahha THIS is why I love it when Knick fans say things like “Amar’e will lead the Knicks to the playoffs” hahahhaa
reed ewing frazier
please gtfoh ny fans are funny with their love for above avg players (jeter ewing and reed to name a few) at least reed won something. ewing is the MOST overrated player in any sport ever the man has a theory named after him. name me three allstars with a lower basketball iq?? go ahead take your time. if ewing had been drafted by sacramento we wouldnt even be having this argument. no try and think for a mn you get the next ewing and??? you win what??? shit like he did. just look up the head to head stats vs all the good/great centers in the 90s and see how he does.
you are just ignorant who gives a shit about what team you like.
ewings top highlights
missed lay up in the playoffs for a win
18ppg on 33%shootin 94 finals
getting destroyed by pippen
“so the knicks are looking for an overrated center that isnt going to lead them anywhere?”
How about a center who put a team on his back because he never had enough help in his prime?
“How great would it have been if Eddy Curry would screw his head on straight?”
Just his head? Telling your driver to “touch it” and openly saying your scared shitless of ghosts in hotel rooms is enough proof to say it isn’t just Eddy Curry’s head that ain’t STRAIGHT.
slips
i can take that but i do think he had some help he had well rounded players at every position and a great coach.
NY should pick up Damp! :)
I think it would work. Except for Dwight and Shaq, there are not a lot of strong, old-school centers in the L right now…unfortunately. I hate that actually. Big guys belon banging in the paint, not on the perimeter, takingt 3’s. As for the next Ewing…Good luck with that one.