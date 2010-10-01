Knicks are still looking for the next Patrick Ewing

A couple of things that stood out to me while watching “Real Training Camp” with the New York Knicks: (1) Amar’e Stoudemire was often playing center with the first unit, and (2) Originally projected starter Ronny Turiaf looked like he had no business being a starter.

Amar’e has experience playing center under coach Mike D’Antoni, but with his diverse offensive game and the matchup problems he creates, he’s better at power forward. Rookie Timofey Mozgov is still learning the NBA game, and Eddy Curry … well, yeah.

Which has opened the door for Anthony Randolph as the next in line to get a look at center. As the Knicks prepare for Sunday’s exhibition game with Milano (Italy), the 21-year-old Randolph has reportedly been getting some run at center with the first unit.

With the projected starting lineup including Ray Felton at point guard, Wilson Chandler at the two, Danilo Gallinari at small forward and Amar’e at the four, New York needs a center who can primarily rebound on both ends, block shots and defend the paint. A little offensive game would be nice, too, otherwise just somebody who will stay out of the way of the other scorers.

Randolph has the height for the position at 6-11, and he has good shot-blocking instincts and timing, but he’s still skinny. Listed at 225 pounds (lighter than Paul Pierce), he looks like he should be a big small forward rather than playing under the rim. D’Antoni is no stranger to unconventional lineups, however, so don’t be surprised if Randolph is lining up across from the likes of Dwight Howard, Al Horford and Andrew Bogut this season.

Who do you think should play center for the Knicks?