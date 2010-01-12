Knicks claim OKC hotel is haunted

A couple years back, I was interviewing somebody on the AND 1 Mix Tape Tour — I seriously can’t remember who — and asked for some crazy “life on the road” stories. The player told me about one hotel the team had used in a South American country (Argentina?) that everybody thought was haunted: furniture moving by itself, strange sounds in the hallway, super-creepy front desk guy, etc.
Apparently the pro playground ballers got a taste of life in the NBA that night. According to the New York Daily News and Yahoo!’s Ball Don’t Lie, the New York Knicks believe the hotel they stayed in during a road trip to Oklahoma City was haunted. From Yahoo!:
For two days, several players had trouble sleeping because they were convinced that their downtown hotel, The Skirvin Hilton, is haunted.
“I definitely believe it,” Jared Jeffries told Frank Isola of the New York Daily News. “The place is haunted. It’s scary.”
Eddy Curry claims he slept for only two hours Sunday night because he couldn’t stop thinking about ghosts roaming the hotel. (Man, what is it with Curry and ghosts? Remember when a haunted rock band took over his UStream feed?) Word has it the Knicks’ big man spent most of his time in Nate Robinson‘s room, curled up in a corner, shaking with fear.
Of course, a lot of people will just write this off as the Knicks making excuses for getting waxed by the Thunder on Monday night, but if you believe in ghosts, it could be true. In fact, the Knicks aren’t the only people to report scary activity at this particular hotel.
For years, guests staying at the Skirvin Hilton have reported strange noises and ghost sightings.
As the M. Night Shyamalan tale goes, the hotel’s original owner had an affair with a maid that led to a pregnancy. To avoid scandal, the maid was locked on the top floor where she went crazy, gave birth and then jumped out a window killing herself and the baby. Since then, guests have reported hearing a wailing infant, seeing naked female ghosts and one man claims he was sexually assaulted by an apparition.
If nothing else, I’m pretty sure no NBA team will ever book this hotel ever again. But maybe they can make up for the lost revenue by hosting a bangin’ Haunted House every Halloween.
Eddy Curry is the biggest pussy since Scooby Doo. Nate Robinson would make a great Scrappy Doo.
Yes Knicks. Blame the “ghosts”.
C’mon man, you 6’10”, 432 lbs! You ate the maid and the baby!
Eddy Curry was the only ghost in that hotel. He disappeared from the league a long time ago.
hearing a wailing infant = Prolly one of Shawn Kemps children lol.
seeing naked female ghosts = to much porn when you start seeing the ghosts naked lol.
and one man claims he was sexually assaulted by an apparition = Come on Eddy Curry, first the Limo drive now you f’in with ghost. Stop that!
hearing a wailing infant = Actually nba players crying during their sleep over child support nightmares
seeing naked female ghosts = Hotel guests coming across OKC groupies as they do their walk of shame.
and one man claims he was sexually assaulted by an apparition = The man was Krptyo-Nate and that wasn’t an apparition, that was Eddie Curry.
that’s what you get when you book the rooms through ‘Priceline’
Spurs just stayed there in their last game against the Thunder. They did not report any problems. They even stayed an extra night, before going on to play the Charlotte Bobcats.