Getty Image

The Knicks are trying to make a swing in this summer’s free agency. Their chances at getting one of the main names they’re after feel slim, but they’re definitely going to give it their best shot. The biggest fish in the sea? Kevin Durant. New York wants to convince Durant to come play in Manhattan, but it’s gonna take a strong case and a supporting cast they just don’t have.

So what do the Knicks do after that? Go spend big money on a B-level star? Well yes, but also no? The Knicks future is uncertain, but they have plenty of cap space to spend.

Instead of letting that go to waste, why not spend a big amount of it in the short term on a player like DeMarcus Cousins? According to Marc Stein of The New York Times, that’s exactly what they’re thinking.