Getty Image

In week dominated by news of Anthony Davis’ trade request and the whirlwind mega-deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Dallas Mavericks, a few items threatened to fall through the cracks.

Amid all that upheaval, many were almost too distracted to notice that Kyrie Irving opened a whole new can of worms on Friday when he told reporters that not only was his pending free agency this summer up in the air, but that he “doesn’t own anybody sh*t” in terms of the expectations laid out before him.

The problem is that those expectations were manufactured himself when he told a gathering of Celtics fans last year that he wanted to remain with the team long-term. Whether he actually is second-guessing his decision to tell an arena full of people in Boston that he doesn’t plan on going anywhere is up for debate, but it’s worrying for Celtics fans for sure.

And it was curious timing, given that he was at Madison Square Garden prior to a game against the Knicks, who after the Kristaps Porzingis trade have now positioned themselves as major players in the free agent market when the offseason arrives. Savvy Knicks fans are hip to that reality, of course, so they wasted no time in starting their courtship Friday night when, at one point, they started chanting “We Want Kyrie” at the All-Star point guard in the second half.