Knicks Guard Raymond Felton Arrested On 3 Gun Charges

Raymond Felton was arrested early Tuesday morning on three gun charges, two of which are felony counts, according to a New York Police Department spokesman. Mere hours after Dirk Nowitzki beat the Knicks with a shot at the buzzer, putting another damper on New York’s season from hell, Felton was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a firearm (both felonies), and fourth-degree possession of a firearm (a misdemeanor), according to ESPNNY.com.

Felton, averaging 10.4 points per game on barely 40 percent shooting this season, along with a career-worst PER, has been the butt of Knicks jokes all year long, and now this latest issue couldn’t have come at a worse time. The team released Metta World Peace and Beno Udrih earlier this week, and after the heartbreaking loss to Dallas, sits a full six games back of the No. 8 seed Atlanta in the East.

Felton’s estranged wife reported the point guard to the police after he allegedly “pointed a huge, armor-piercing handgun” at her during an earlier dispute, according to The New York Post. Their earlier divorce just recently made its way into the news, and has reportedly been very taxing on the 29-year-old Felton.

Felton turned himself in on Tuesday morning and remains in police custody. He is expected to appear in criminal court today in Manhattan.

