Knicks Have Advantage In Signing Ramon Sessions

In college basketball, you often see this. Big-time blue chip prospect wants to go to School A, and his high school/AAU coach somehow ends up the next season as an assistant on the squad. It makes sense, because one of the biggest things coaches have to deal with is star management – and who knows these guys better than their old coach. But who knew when the summer began and Ramon Sessions entered restricted free agency that AAU was going to have anything to do with what team he signed an offer sheet with.
While Sessions is drawing interest from the Clippers and Thunder (which makes no sense to me looking at their PG situations), it’s the Knicks that have the advantage as assistant Dan D’Antoni (Mike‘s brother) coached Sessions in AAU ball in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
New York attempted to trade for Sessions last summer but wasn’t able to get it done, and now with Brandon Jennings‘ arrival in Milwaukee, it makes it that much more likely that the Bucks won’t match a long-term deal.
The Knicks also met with Andre Miller yesterday but apparently would only offer the vet a one-year deal. If you’re the Knicks, which guy are you going after? If you’re Ramon Sessions, where do you want to play?
Source: The Journal Times
I love Sessions but with Jennings on board I cant see how the Bucks keep Sessions, Jennings and Ridnour happy? I say let Ridnour start and Jennings can learn the ropes behind him for a season (Ridnours contract is up after this season), let sessions go and use the money to sign a couple of decent vets, Gooden for example could be a useful backup PF behind Amir Johnson, or start in front of him. Next summer the Bucks have loads of cap space, especially if Redd opts out of his contract (not likely)
Sessions’ passing skills is a great fit for Mike D’s system..
ramon sessions is a better fit for d’antoni’s system than slow footed andre miller
How will the signing affect the Knicks salary cap for next year?
Sessions is fantasy player’s dream. In reality he is that good too. Would be a great fit for the Knicks and D’Antoni. Knicks deserve some retribution after all these years.
id prolly say Portland Philly or Houston…… all give him a chance to start…
Knicks go get him!!! This guy has the potential to put up Steve Nash numbers under coach D’. He made the bucks offensive system seem effective. Sessions has proven himself as true NBA pg.
Sessions belongs in NYC
LOL, WHO CARES
So whatever happen to Chris Duhon? Wasn’t he putting up a double double last year as their starting point?
I question most of my Knicks’s moves the last 10 years or so, but I actually cosign this one as long as we’re not overpaying him.
He’d be a better backup in OKC than Chucky Atkins.
Sessions has played amazingly well when given the minutes. He’d be a great fit in NYC, Duhon is a life long backup, unless he can find a way to carve a Eric Snow career.
Sessions would be killer in Portland too, if they’re smart enough to go after him. He seems to have the talent/skills, just needs that real opportunity to start and not spot starting or whatever was goin on in Milwaukee last year.
who cares, Orlando gonna smash these fools, lol.
Who would prefer Milwaukee over NY? I mean…even if the Knicks don’t make the playoffs…who’s to say the Bucks are much better off? Plus, there are advantages to living/playing in NYC.
Sessions in NY would be a good fit. I hope it happens. Nate the Great isn’t a true PG and Sessions is an upgrade over Duhon.
Session dont give a FUCK where Dan Dantoni at.He trying to get PAID.I’ll take him in Philly but I dont believe he some star in training or whatever they want us to believe.
Sessions = classic big stats guy on a bad team. So in that respect, he would fit right in with the Knicks since they are absolutely terrible.
Ok, Ramon Sessions is pretty good. He’s not a franchise guy or anything, but he’s pretty good. He’s good enough that he is exactly what the Knicks need to be looking for right now. They want young pieces that can impress a Lebron James and make him want to jump ship.
They need good young pieces to attract a prime free agent. Between Sessions, Jordan Hill and Danillo Galinari they’d have three. I don’t think the Bucks would match an offer if the Knicks make one this week. When you look at how the Bucks have handled Sessions starting with not playing him in the first two games last year up to letting other teams set the market for him (ala the Hawks with Josh Childress…remember how that turned out?) it’s adding up to them not quite valuing him as much as others do.
It almost makes you wonder if there is a reason they don’t hold him in a little higher regard, doesn’t it?
Oh yeah, about this him fitting in well with D’Antoni’s system thing?
Kind of.
He has terrific court vision. I watched every Bucks game last year, he can find guys in spots where they aren’t meant to be found. It’s one of his biggest assets. But my man can’t shoot. At all. So let’s not run around talking about him putting up Steve Nash numbers or doing Steve Nash things. Nash is a top five shooter in the L. Sessions might be bottom quarter.
On the plus side he should be able to get to the rack with reckless abandon if they have enough shooters spreading the court. He’s a pretty good free throw shooter and only got better about finishing in traffic as the year went on. He might be a 16/8 guy in NY with starter minutes all year.
would love to see sessions in NY. was very impressive when he took over starting duties last season on injury riddled bucks squad. ran the show well and could score a ton of points.
dude, will average close to a double double he plays for NYK this upcoming season because he is a great passer and is a pretty decent scorer, plus hes a better athlete than duhon. As long as he has finishers (lik every D’Antoni team) he will get good stats but i dunno if he makes the playoffs. jordan hill, chandler and lee can be decent finishers around the basket but the team still lacks a defenitive scorer unless chandler makes major steps and jordan hill puts on some muscle and becomes a poor mans stoudamire.
seriously…can anyone say CHRIS CHILDS? Nice size middle contract for an ok player who looked better on a crappy team. Its not a huge contract but big enough to make us regret it.
Sessions should only sign with the Knicks if they promise him the starting job. And if his salary is going to be relatively low (which it probably will be, since most are yet to be convinced of his immense potential) he should only sign on for a year or two. He should be a $10-12 million/year man after playing in D’Antoni’s system for a year.
Oh, and of course the Knicks should go after him. He’s a perfect fit and young enough to build around.
If I’m Sessions I sign a 2 year deal with the Knicks, D’Antoni is a point guard’s dream coach and he’ll put up numbers in that system. This way his stock goes up and he can get a bigger payday the season after Lebron either signs or doesn’t. This is good no NYK
… This is good for NYK
Why not. Go ahead and grab him. I can’t watch Duhon running the point anymore. Duhon is a backup point guard for a lottery team. Not a starter on a New York team that has any hopes of improving.
i’m a buck fan so i’ve actually seen him play. he’s the real deal folks. not just stats on a bad team. he does everything you want a pg to do. sure, jumper and defense needs improvement but those are things you can work on. definitely a better option in ny than andre miller and nate. should start over duhon. i really believe he could be a 15/8 guy this upcoming season with starter minutes. also definitely the perect pg alongside a lebron james.
ITS A GOOD FIT FOR HIM AND THE KNICKS. HE MIGHT EVEN GET IN THE STARTING LINEUP I LIKE HIS GAME
I think Sessions would be a fantastic fit in NY and for D’Antoni, but I can’t see MIL letting a young PG go for nothing. Whatever the offer is, MIL can match. And I don’t think the # of years is going to be as much a deterrant as some suggest because if both Sessions and Jennings develop, the Bucks can trade one of them before Jennings is due a raise.
Also, why don’t you Knicks fans have more love for Chandler? Doesn’t he possess Danny Granger-like skills? I thought he made incredible improvement as a 21 year old last year (particularly as the season wore on). Sure, he needs to develop more of a killer instinct…but I think you’ve got a player perfect for D’Antoni’s system.
Can’t wait to rock my Ramon Sessions Knicks jersey
Still want Douglas to get a shot at point.
Sessions is now being coveted by three teams, that is only part of what legitimizes him. His PER at PG ranks him in the top 5 of the league when he is playing PG, it drops when he moves over to SG due to a suspect shot.
He is 6’3″ and it is only his second year in the league.
If he were drafted in the lottery, matched with the production he already has, he would have been much more coveted in FA.
I don’t know if it is good or bad that it is taking this long for an offer to come in for Sessions. All reports were pointing towards Tuesday.
As a Bucks fan, I want to retain him, combined with Jennings the Bucks would have two very promising PGs at different stages of their career. Jennings is getting his feet wet, while Sessions is approaching his prime.
Wow I am pretty excited and hyped up about this. I rather have Ramon Sessions come to the Knicks than Andre Miller. First of all, Andre Miller is getting old. He is 34 soon and Ramon Sessions will merely be a three year pro. And secondly, Ramon Sessions showed what he can really do in the 2008-2009 season. He had a career high of 44 points and 24 assists. Not even Chris Paul or Andre Miller has that many assists. I think Ramon Sessions will be a star really soon. Please come to the NY KNICKS! Please. The knicks can put Toney Douglas in SG position and Chris Duhon can be switched on and off since he should get some rest from playing like 50 minutes a game. Ramon Sessions a Knick 2009-2010!
Keep dreaming New York fans. Minnesota has Sessions, Flynn and Rubio!! LOL