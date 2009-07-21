Knicks Have Advantage In Signing Ramon Sessions

In college basketball, you often see this. Big-time blue chip prospect wants to go to School A, and his high school/AAU coach somehow ends up the next season as an assistant on the squad. It makes sense, because one of the biggest things coaches have to deal with is star management – and who knows these guys better than their old coach. But who knew when the summer began and Ramon Sessions entered restricted free agency that AAU was going to have anything to do with what team he signed an offer sheet with.

While Sessions is drawing interest from the Clippers and Thunder (which makes no sense to me looking at their PG situations), it’s the Knicks that have the advantage as assistant Dan D’Antoni (Mike‘s brother) coached Sessions in AAU ball in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

New York attempted to trade for Sessions last summer but wasn’t able to get it done, and now with Brandon Jennings‘ arrival in Milwaukee, it makes it that much more likely that the Bucks won’t match a long-term deal.

The Knicks also met with Andre Miller yesterday but apparently would only offer the vet a one-year deal. If you’re the Knicks, which guy are you going after? If you’re Ramon Sessions, where do you want to play?

Source: The Journal Times