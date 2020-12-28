The expectation for the 2020-21 season was that there’d be a wild chase for the playoffs in the Western Conference and a pretty defined hierarchy in the East, at least among the top 6 or 7. Firmly in that group are the Bucks, Nets, and 76ers, all of whom were in action against teams expected to be on the outside looking in when the playoffs roll around this spring.

However, the NBA is a funny place in the regular season and the old adage that any team can win on any given night in the Association came true in the strangest of fashion on Sunday when the Knicks, Hornets, and Cavaliers all won over their hopeful contender counterparts. After demolishing the Warriors on Christmas, the Bucks had seemed to shake off their rough start in the opening night loss to Boston, but questions will persist after they got torched by the previously winless Knicks, 130-110.

Three-point shooting was the difference maker in the Knicks win, as New York was lights out, hitting 16-of-27 from downtown, with Elfrid Payton leading the way for all scorers with 27 points on 12-of-16 shooting (including 3-of-3 on threes). Julius Randle, Alec Burks, and Frank Ntilikina all also caught fire from downtown, combining to go 11-for-14 from deep as a trio as they simply blitzed the Bucks and never relented.

Julius splashes home a three 👌 pic.twitter.com/z2tabeGH8f — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 28, 2020

FRANKIE ON FIRE FROM DEEP pic.twitter.com/CbeiKJnzax — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 28, 2020

On the other side, the Bucks had a disastrous shooting night, going 7-for-38 from distance as the “others” once again struggled around Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, who combined for 49 in the loss.

In Charlotte, it was a much closer game, which made the Hornets withstanding the best efforts of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot (of all people on the Brooklyn roster) all the more impressive. The two Nets stars combined for 54 points, while Cabarrot cashed in three triples in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a balanced outing from Charlotte.

Gordon Hayward had a season-high 28 points to go along with 7 assists and 6 rebounds against the Nets, as he showed why the Hornets were willing to commit so much to him this offseason.

Hayward had plenty of help, as all five Charlotte starters hit double figures in the 106-104 win, including 19 from Terry Rozier who continues his strong start to the season. Rozier struggled from distance, hitting just 1-of-7 from deep, but was 6-for-7 inside the arc, most notably punching home this thunderous dunk on Kevin Durant through contact.

For a Charlotte team that’s struggled on the defensive end to star the season, they get some confidence in holding the line against a late charge by two of the league’s best scorers in Irving and Durant. Brooklyn reeled it in to a one-possession game on a few occasions late, but each time they did Charlotte had an answer on the other end and got just enough stops to gut out a win.