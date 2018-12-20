The Knicks Are Reportedly Among The Teams Interested In Acquiring Jabari Parker

12.20.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Jabari Parker’s time with the Chicago Bulls looks like it could be on the verge of coming to an end. Word dropped that Parker is no longer part of the Bulls’ full-time rotation, and while he is optimistic that will change, he hasn’t played in the last three games his hometown squad has played.

The good news for Parker is that there’s plenty of interest in him — partly because he’s on an expiring contract (unless someone picks up his team option for 2019-20) and partly because it’s possible he can give a team a scoring punch off the bench. On Thursday, we learned one such team with interest in kicking the tires on a deal for Parker is the New York Knicks.

The report came via Ian Begley of ESPN, who did mention that there’s “nothing imminent” between the two teams on the Parker front.

