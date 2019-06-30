The Knicks Have Agreed To A 3-Year, $63 Million Deal With Julius Randle

06.30.19 36 mins ago

Getty Image

The New York Knicks hoped this would be the summer they added a pair of max free agents, but that dream ended before the moratorium period even began, as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving decided to link up in Brooklyn.

New York had apparently decided Durant was too risky coming off an Achilles to give a full max too, and shifted focus elsewhere, looking for younger players. The result was a meeting in L.A. with Julius Randle, and the two sides were able to hammer out a deal in the form of three years, $63 million to bring the forward who had a very strong year in New Orleans to the Big Apple.

TOPICS#New York Knicks
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyJulius RandleNEW YORK KNICKS
