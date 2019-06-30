Getty Image

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are headed to New York City together, but after months of speculation they’d join forces in Manhattan on the Knicks, it turned out to be Brooklyn that will get the two stars together on the basketball court.

It was a brutal blow to Knicks fans who got their hopes up this season that they would be able to land someone in free agency finally, but instead they once again were simply part of rumors that turned out to not come true. Making matters worse, it appears the Knicks took themselves out of consideration for Durant on their own accord.

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, the Knicks determined prior to free agency that they would not offer Durant the full four-year max, which meant they wouldn’t even take a meeting with the star, given that it would completely preclude them from signing him.