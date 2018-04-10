Getty Image

Because the NBA postseason will continue for the next two months, it’s sometimes hard to remember that for 14 teams the offseason begins this Thursday. While most league business happens after the Finals as the NBA Draft nears and free agency looms on July 1, teams out of the playoff picture will make some major moves this week.

After an extremely rare offseason in which no coaches lost their jobs, this summer figures to be filled with changes as three coaches have already been fired in the NBA this season, leaving interims in place in Phoenix, Milwaukee, and Memphis. All three teams will begin their coaching search in earnest when their season ends — which is Thursday for the Suns and Grizzlies — and at least in Phoenix and Milwaukee, the interims will have a chance to land the full-time job.

Elsewhere, more franchises will likely join the coaching carousel this summer. The Knicks and Magic are among those teams expected to make changes, and according to The New York Times‘ Marc Stein in his latest newsletter, those two could let their coaches go and start their searches “as early as Thursday.”