Knicks Make Push for Tracy McGrady; Make My Head Hurt

In today’s Newsday, Alan Hahn has a piece about how the Houston Rockets want no parts of letting Tracy McGrady near their team, but the Knicks have been trying to trade for him for months.

It’s kind of funny that the Knicks wanted no parts of Allen Iverson because he supposedly would take time away from the guys the Knicks want to develop, but at the same time, they’re trying to bring the type of nonsense that Hahn describes into the locker room?

The Rockets believe they’re better off without him. Adelman has the Rockets competing at an admirable level every night even without Yao Ming (out for the season with an ankle injury). More importantly, Adelman finally has the locker room under control with Ron Artest off to the Lakers and McGrady, who subscribes to the Allen Iverson theory on practice, mostly persona non grata among the players while he recovers from a knee injury. And the Rockets want to keep it that way. Enter the Knicks. They weren’t prepared to deal with the baggage that Iverson brings with him, but as Donnie Walsh continues to search for ways to upgrade this season’s team – which might barely eclipse 20 wins as currently constituted – catering to McGrady’s diva-esque personality might be a lesser evil. Multiple sources say the Knicks – who are owned by Cablevision, which also owns Newsday – have tried since the summer to engage the Rockets in trade talks for McGrady but have been unsuccessful. However, an opportunity could present itself after the latest episode – a reported spat with Adelman about McGrady’s return schedule – that reportedly even has infuriated Rockets owner Leslie Alexander, who used to be one of McGrady’s staunchest supporters.

It would actually take a lot of pieces to make any kind of T-Mac deal work – the guy makes $23.2 million this year alone. Hahn outlines some scenarios:

The Knicks could offer Eddy Curry, who could make up for the loss of Yao and has only one more year left on his contract after this season; add an expiring contract such as Chris Duhon, Al Harrington or Larry Hughes, and toss in someone such as Wilson Chandler as a sweetener. The Knicks might have to consider using the contract of retired guard Cuttino Mobley, however, if they really want to pique the interest of Alexander and general manager Daryl Morey.

The Knicks truly make my head hurt. So they would rather move the valuable expiring contracts plus a good young player like Wilson Chandler for a guy who has clear locker room/management issues, who may never really play at a high level ever again, who will also take lots of minutes from the young players they allegedly want to develop, and who no matter what will be looking for huge money next summer? When instead they could have signed A.I. for next to nothing, sold a bunch of tickets and jerseys, and held on to all of those expiring deals and trade chips?

Is it a good idea for the Knicks to trade for T-Mac?

