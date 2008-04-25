This is a Terrible Idea

The Newark Star-Ledger has an article today that quotes Magic coach Stan Van Gundy saying he’s going to push new Knicks GM Donnie Walsh to give Magic assistant Patrick Ewing a strong look for the open Knicks coaching spot.:

“I’ve been bewildered by the fact that here’s one of the absolute greats in New York Knicks history and they’re not talking about him at all,” Van Gundy said. “I know Mark Jackson has some history with Donnie Walsh, plus having played with the Knicks, and I have great respect for Mark. But Mark has never coached a day, anywhere, and Pat has put his time in Washington and Houston and here … I don’t know why his name wouldn’t come up and be a guy you wouldn’t sit down and talk to. He’s good, he’s really, really good.”

It’s not a terrible idea to consider Ewing for the Knicks job because he’s not going to be a good coach. Pat could end up being a tremendous coach in the NBA and could be the answer for the Knicks down the road. Just don’t do it to him right now.

Ewing’s dying to be a head coach and would probably jump at the Knicks job if an offer came his way even if he knows it’s a no-win situation going in.

There’s really nothing that anyone can do with this team right now. Are they going to be able to trade Zach? Eddy? We can’t imaging there are many teams out there willing to take on either one of those guys and their massive contracts. The Knicks are so jammed up with bad deals, there’s very little that Walsh can do right now to alleviate the situation, short of buying out everybody (Dolan spends dough on his team, but that would be way too much, even for him).

It sounds terrible to say, but this team needs a sacrificial lamb to man the sidelines for the next few years. The Knicks need to hire a guy they don’t have pay a lot who can just weather the storm until the situation gets better. Why bring in Ewing, a Knicks icon and fan favorite who basically walks on water in NYC, and put him in a spot where he can’t win? If and when the team is terrible, the fans will turn on him and he might never get a shot at a head spot anywhere ever again, let alone with his beloved Knicks.