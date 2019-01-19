Getty Image

The Frank Ntilikina situation in New York is a bit odd, and as such, some teams are reportedly interested in seeing whether it’s possible to acquire the second-year guard at the NBA’s trade deadline. Ntilikina has seen his minutes get reduced as the season has gone along, and has even received four DNP-CDs this year.

It is a bit strange that the Knicks, which are building towards the future and hope to be major players in free agency this offseason, wouldn’t want to get as many reps as possible in for a talented 20-year-old guard who needs some polish. With this in mind, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports that some teams have tried to gauge the availability of Ntilikina, with the Knicks apparently having a debate over whether this is an option worth pursuing.

Bondy went through some Knicks players that could pique the interest of other teams as the Feb. 7 deadline approaches. When it comes to Ntilikina, it turns out the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns, two point guard-starved squads, have reached out to gauge his availability.