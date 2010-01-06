Knicks To Magic Johnson: No Free Tickets For You

01.06.10 9 years ago 12 Comments

It turns out that the Knicks have not completely separated themselves from Isiah Thomas. Apparently, the Knicks have beef with Magic Johnson because of what he wrote about the former Knicks coach and president of basketball operations in his tell-all book, “When The Game Was Ours.” The New York Daily News reported that the Knicks were reluctant to grant Johnson his tickets request last month for the New York/Portland game on Dec. 7.

Although Thomas was fired from the Knicks in 2008, he still has a friendship with team owner James Dolan. In the Daily News article, the Knicks have neither denied and confirmed “blackballing” the Lakers legend from receiving comped tickets. But a source within the organization told the newspaper that when the Knicks didn’t immediately respond to Magic’s ticket request, he called and said he had made other plans.

Another league source told the Daily News that the team was hesitant to give Johnson tickets because they didn’t want to create a media firestorm about the book and Isiah.

