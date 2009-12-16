Knicks vs. Bobcats Right Now Could Be D.J. Augustin Audition

This morning in the Daily News, Frank Isola wrote about the possibility of the Knicks landing D.J. Augustin, a guy who has been a their radar ever since he entered the League. According to a team source, New York had extensive talks last season with Charlotte regarding a deal for the second-year guard, but while Larry Brown is more than willing to trade him, he has been overruled by Michael Jordan.
I can understand that MJ wants to protect one of his own (he welcomed D.J. into the Jordan Brand family last season), but Carolina blue runs thicker than water. And LB seems to be done with Augustin. (Even before No. 10 North Carolina plays No. 2 Texas on Saturday.)
“He hasn’t defended like he needs to defend,” Brown said recently. “He hasn’t made shots. He hasn’t distributed the ball.”
Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want if you’re the point guard. And if you look at the box score right now, it appears Augustin is communicating with binary code: 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 1 personal foul in 8 minutes.
He could be in a Knicks uniform before Christmas.
Source: Daily News
I would love to see D.J. on the Knicks. He would be a welcomed upgrade over any of their current guards.
for who? how could this trade possibly work. knicks have no draft picks to give away…maybe cuttino’s exception? it’s a nice thought, but not realistc…i hope im wrong though, cus id love to see him to
The last thing the Knicks need is another guard, if Larry Brown says he doesn’t defend, make shots, or distribute, what use does he have with the knicks let alone any other team in the nba?
Maybe he’d be traded for Nate Washington, so they can flip flop doghouses. If Nate can’t play for Mike D imagine the fun he’d have playing for Larry Brown!
If the Knicks go after Augustin after passing up on Jennings/Lawson/Maynor/ etc. I will know & hopfully all of the fans realize they have no clue nor direction toward being a winning franchise anytime soon. Chris Duhon & DJ Augustin why not Luke Ridnour or Lebron’s point guard from high school. Fire our scouting dept pleaseeeeeeeeeee. Also should our loyal fans have any kind of input. I jumped off the wagon long time ago. AFter the Ewing finger roll & starks shooting us into black. Also after all the recent draft busts,misses, & trades. I just realized how many people we had at the tail end of their careers. We just missed out on Mike,Shaq,Reggie & a few others. Wilson Chandler isn’t better than Terrance Williams now. That’s bad. He wasn’t even close to being the best in the big east. It would help if you took a young NY’er with a following.
How could you go by what the stats say? D.J hasn’t even been playing long enough to even put points on the score board. Last night was the first night that he actually played for awhile. Then again Felton was hurt. When you look at the stats for the game against Atlanta he did a good job. Trading him would be a good idea; but will he still be in the doghouse playing for the Knicks?