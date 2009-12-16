Knicks vs. Bobcats Right Now Could Be D.J. Augustin Audition

#Michael Jordan #New York Knicks
12.15.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

This morning in the Daily News, Frank Isola wrote about the possibility of the Knicks landing D.J. Augustin, a guy who has been a their radar ever since he entered the League. According to a team source, New York had extensive talks last season with Charlotte regarding a deal for the second-year guard, but while Larry Brown is more than willing to trade him, he has been overruled by Michael Jordan.

I can understand that MJ wants to protect one of his own (he welcomed D.J. into the Jordan Brand family last season), but Carolina blue runs thicker than water. And LB seems to be done with Augustin. (Even before No. 10 North Carolina plays No. 2 Texas on Saturday.)

“He hasn’t defended like he needs to defend,” Brown said recently. “He hasn’t made shots. He hasn’t distributed the ball.”

Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want if you’re the point guard. And if you look at the box score right now, it appears Augustin is communicating with binary code: 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 1 personal foul in 8 minutes.

He could be in a Knicks uniform before Christmas.

Source: Daily News

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Jordan#New York Knicks
TAGSCHARLOTTE BOBCATSDimeMagDJ AugustinLarry BrownMichael JordanNEW YORK KNICKS

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 20 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP