Knicks vs. Bobcats Right Now Could Be D.J. Augustin Audition

This morning in the Daily News, Frank Isola wrote about the possibility of the Knicks landing D.J. Augustin, a guy who has been a their radar ever since he entered the League. According to a team source, New York had extensive talks last season with Charlotte regarding a deal for the second-year guard, but while Larry Brown is more than willing to trade him, he has been overruled by Michael Jordan.

I can understand that MJ wants to protect one of his own (he welcomed D.J. into the Jordan Brand family last season), but Carolina blue runs thicker than water. And LB seems to be done with Augustin. (Even before No. 10 North Carolina plays No. 2 Texas on Saturday.)

“He hasn’t defended like he needs to defend,” Brown said recently. “He hasn’t made shots. He hasn’t distributed the ball.”

Not the kind of ringing endorsement you want if you’re the point guard. And if you look at the box score right now, it appears Augustin is communicating with binary code: 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 assists, 0 steals and 1 personal foul in 8 minutes.

He could be in a Knicks uniform before Christmas.

Source: Daily News

