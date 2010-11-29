Knicks/Pistons bring back the ’80s; Lakers upset despite Kobe’s 41

Raymond Felton could’ve gone to sleep immediately after the Knicks’ double-overtime win in Detroit — where he seriously did look like he was going to drop at any moment — and he would still be tired and sick. That’s what happens when you arrive at the arena with a stomach virus, then proceed to go out and play 53 minutes and put up 23 points and 11 assists. Felton’s jumper was off (5-17 FG), but he got into the lane and to the line like a slow-mo Derrick Rose, and ran the pick-and-roll with a Nash-like precision … For the Pistons, Tayshaun Prince could’ve packed ice on his entire body and he’d still be on fire. That’s what happens when you go off for 21 of your 31 points after the third quarter. Tayshaun was abusing Danilo Gallinari, sticking pull-up jumpers and scoring on lefty drives. He sent the game to overtime with a 17-footer, then forced the second OT when he skated past Gallo for an and-one off the glass … But the Knicks hit three straight treys to open the second extra frame and pulled away for the W, as Detroit’s defense paid for sagging inside to protect the rim against Amar’e Stoudemire (37 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts). Both franchises are still a few (dozen) moves away from being legit contenders again, but yesterday was a nice little flashback to the Isiah Thomas vs. Bernard King era … It’s hard to decipher exactly what did the Clippers in during the second half of their loss to the Jazz. On one side, Utah was precise and persistently perfect offensively while basically rendering Blake Griffin (35 pts, 14 rebs, 7 asts) useless in the fourth quarter. At the same time, L.A. morphed into a selfish, argumentative group as soon as the Jazz opened up a double-digit lead. Deron Williams (26 pts, 9 asts) and the Jazz just wore L.A. down mentally with their Spurs-like execution … Utah’s announcers in the 4th quarter: “(The Clippers) have too much talent to only have three wins. Vinny Del Negro needs to get a hold of them or he won’t be around much longer.” Let’s hope L.A. steps up to the plate and makes some type of move, because Griffin is acting like the Terminator right now — committing basketball murder but doing it with this downtrodden look …
Roy Hibbert for Most Improved Player!
The Lakers frontline falling aslepp the whole game right there. I mean, seriously, caught the Felton’s virus or something? The whole time I was watching the game, they seem like they doesn’t care.
And I’m pretty much a Lakers fan, but to THE Lakers fans here in Dime, what can you say about Phil Jackson’s usual habit of not calling a timeout in crucial moments and when the opposing team in on a run? I know he’s been doing these for years now (with all the ‘let the players play through mistakes’ pseudo-explanation), but sometimes it really doesn’t work, eh?
I’ve seen it work, I’ve seen it fail, but IMO, maybe yall could just call ONE timeout sometimes.
Whatsup with Laker management. Killed on the boards and out hustled in the post for the second straight game. The problem is obvious while Utah and IN acting like they won the chip or something. Pau is only going to do so much and Odom is inconsistent, why no 10-day contract for somebody to grab boards and block two shots a game. Bynum at home playing Black Ops and we losing BS games.
Ginobliiiiiii!!!!!!!! Another great comeback for the spurs.
@QQ Phil Jackson doesn’t play to win games, he wins to play rings. Letting them play in pressure situations like that is to make the players realize that Phil Jackson isn’t gonna bail them out, they have to get wise and figure things out on their won. It’s vital learning experience and comes in use at the end.
It’s the same reason you’ll sometimes see him leave some of the bench guys in the game in pressure situations. He wants to see how they react, and to allow them to gain that vital experience of how to handle themselves when each possession starts to count. It’s frustrating to us fans yeah, but don’t worry this is how we’re gonna get the 3peat!
@Cha-Ching you’re right man, the Lakers are especially getting murked on the defensive glass. Bynum’s return should help with that.
Don’t question Phil, the man has 11 Rings.
Yeh um Blake Griffin is a MonSTAR…That is all.
my frickin lakers back to they bullshyt again. Gasol is pooped and it shows. Our young bigs haven’t shown that they want to make a spot for themselves. I’m looking at you caracter.
thank God kobe is back tto all star status. Apart from a few offensive lapses in our first two losses, this is the version we’ve been waiting on. Our bench,last losses notwithstanding, have been a dependable crew. Everyone has to step up. Gasol is a beast at the 4 spot and a soso center.
blake needs to get the hell outta the clippers. I say this as a compassionate nba fan. Seriously..fuck that bitch- ass titan. Got his butt handed to him tho lol !
Hm. I thought that Kobe was the Kloser. I guess not though.
yeah, the no-timeout can be really painful, but Phil lost games, won games, and in the end win championships, so I’ll give him that.
as a Laker fan, this two losses really sucks, but hey, at least we are not like the Heat. No excuses, just plain suckiness for LA today.
The Spurs are really scary this year, they are healthy, have a deep versatile roster and Pop Merlin Popovich is showing his genius every games (see that 2nd half against the Hornets?!! wow..)
If the big3 is healthy coming into the PO I don’t see any team (Lakers Bynum-less include) beating them in 7 games…
@ onezero
no doubt. The only good thing I’ll take outta the last 2 losses is that the Lakers had a chance to win them or at least get a tie at crunch time. Good win for Indy tho.
Could it be that Roy Hibbert, quiet as kept, is now a top 5 center in the league?
Hibbert is really developing, solid game
@manu41
Phil is the most successful basketball coach of all time.
Popovich is the best basketball coach of all time.
tell me if that doesnt make any sense, but that’s how I see it.
I hate watching these types of Lakers games where Kobe is back to that selfish BS. I don’t care how bad Poo Gasol is playing in the paint, there is no way kobe should be taking 33 shots to Poo’s 14.
Lakers are a much better team going through Poo and playing inside out, and so far he is the MVP of the squad. Kobe will always be second banana form here on out, but his ego won’t allow it so he’s going to sacrifice several W’s to try and prove a point.
No love for Westbrook and his destruction of Battier?
And, it wasn’t Utahs defense that rendered Blake Griffin useless in the fourth, It was his own team. The Utah announcers nailed it on the head when they said the main reason they had such a terrible record was that because they play for individual stats and not to win. I love EG, but he is ultra selfish and it’s hurting the team.
Del negro also pisses me off with his rotations, you’d think that he keep the hot hand (Griff) in the game, and not have him sit on the bench for half of the fourth Q.
westbrook dunk on the rockets was FILTHY!! can we do a dunk contest with PGs only?? D-Rose, Wall, Westbrook will do damage for sure
Dime, Utah should be at the number one position in your next Power Rankings. No ifs and and buts. They deserve it.
I have read rumors in the internet that Manu Ginobili has knees that are getting close to that of Brandon Roy. I wonder if there are some truth in them.
Top 100 reasons why Dime should hire me as one of its regular writers.
33. Remember what Larry Bird did for the Boston Celtics?
Knicks back to .500. Yeah Lets go NYK
LOVE n BEASLEY is theeeee BEST UNDER-SIZED POWER FORWARD/SHOOTING FORWARD COMBO
Funny how Minny drafts n drafts n drafts some more point gaurds…but they struck gold with the frontline.
Of course, the verdict’s still out on Darko at the 5 spot(verdict’s been out for like a decade it seems)
That’s all.
PS
Lebron bumping Spoelstra already got over a million hits.
I LOVE THIS UNSCRIPTED DRAMA.
Ohh that’s right. Rambis was a forward.
And Doc’s getting the best out of Rondo. Wasn’t Doc a pg?
And Stan Van was a lights out shooter. And his team, well they’re a lights out shooting azz team!
Just some observations : how a team truly takes on the personality of their coach. It’s all about the coaching, stupid.
SPOELSTRA get the hint. awww man, low blow.
@ 20:
Just some of my observations: Every team that Lebron goes to, no matter how many stars you add, always seems to be a failure. AND THEN, the coach gets the heat, and eventually gets fired.
It’s all about Lebron James, stupid.
I’m sorry but you say every team like the man has played for ten cities. You are wrong how did cleveland become a failure when lebron arrived?? Please explain that to me??
One zero
Agree
@QQ — LeBron has had more success in the playoffs than your guy Dwight Howard. Or should I say Dwight is a failure too?
im not a NYK fan but is it me or are they starting to gel offensively. i mean thats all it takes with a D’antoni offense cuz they dont play D. T-Mac actually outplayed the young bucks in BG and Cry Baby Villanueva…
and because of the Heat and LA, SA and Boston went out this past off season and got healthy and said that they still run the conferences…..
Hibbert for Most Improved player! coming out of Georgetown you know he had skill but dude does have the drive tog et better. he has consistently been stepping up his game. now if dude can consistently be a beast on the boards he will be the top 5 center in the L
I beg to differ,
Howard also went to the finals once, and got 2 wins at least against LA
he went to Eastern Final couple of times, and even beat Cavaliers. So no, they have both equal success in the playoff
lebron has never been given the chance to mature, mentally anyway. he has never had that “mentor” like duncan had with david, like kobe has had with phil. if you put lebron on a team with a guy like duncan, a guy like kobe now, a coach like phil or pop, maybe a ray allen, his mental game would grow leaps and bounds. it is something he missed and part of the reason you see his hissy fits like “the bump”. he has been spoon fed and taken care of all his life, followed by a bunch of yes men and the crazy media. from the time he picked up a ball and bounced it i am 100% positive he has never done any wrong in his own mind and the mind of his “followers” who hang from his coat tails. in their eyes that 5 of 19 shooting was the coach not getting him open looks, and those FTs where him being tired because the coach is playing him to many minutes or what ever. it will never be his fault until he has someone who can and will put him in his place.
i agree the coach is losing control and you heard it here 1st, he will be gone withing the month (unless things change real fast, not likely) and jeff van gundy will be the new coach.
put Westbrook for most improved player candidate.
and did you guys see Tyson Chandler’s free throw mechanic? its not that pretty, but its working. It teaches us that you CAN practice your weakness.
You know DOUBLE Q, I hear you but I aint listening.
For one, your sample size is too small in my opinion to create those judgements. He’s only been with one team for the longest time. He’s been with the Heat for 2 months. But whatever.
For two, your hyperbolic usage of certain words sort of eliminates the possiblity of taking you seriously.
“EVERY” and “ALWAYS” and “NO MATTER” and “EVENTUALLY”…wowwwww everyteam winds up being a failure with Lebron?? You sure? The last time I checked, everyteam he’s been on has been more “winner” than “loser.” But whatever.
Paul Silas was there for Lebron’s rookie year.
Brendan Malone was the interim coach when Paul’s tenure was clipped. And Mike Brown just got canned one year removed from winning the coach award, he had 2 60-game winning seasons…he had success. So under your view 2 coaches got fired BECAUSE of Lebron. Since Lebron’s been playing, the Orlando Magic went thru way more coaches than that and they had STUDS and STUD COACHES.
His teams haven’t won championships though. That’s a legitimate knock. That’s where you keep it. His championships.
Now, since we’re talking championships, you should direct all of that needless ire to your own situation :
Every ORLANDO MAGIC team no matter who’s playing, no matter who’s coaching is always a failure. Basically the Orlando Magic suck. (based on your criterion for ‘failure’)
There you go young friend. Read and learn. I know I made your day by giving you some attention. Bask in it bro.
Of course coaching has something to do with it. You can’t deny that pretty much every great championship-winning player has had a great coach: Jordan-Phil, Kobe-Phil, Magic-Riley, Bird-KC Jones, Shaq-Phil/Riley, Duncan-Poppovich, Isiah-Daly.
LeBron has had … Mike Brown and Erik Spoelstra. (And he’s only 17 games in with Spoelstra, so chill out.) Has anyone ever accused them of being great coaches? Hop on Kobe’s nuts all you want, but he’s had the benefit of playing for Phil Jackson. And what happened when he wasn’t playing for Phil? He went to the Lottery when he played for Rudy Tomjanovich, who won two chips with Hakeem. You need a great supporting cast AND a great coach to win in this League, and LeBron has never had both.
@Dime, where is the video of Rose crossing his boy Reke and corkscrewing him into the ground (the same way he did Rondo earlier this year btw)
@OneZero — True, but Dwight has been knocked out in the first round before, which has never happened to LeBron. And LeBron’s playoff numbers are better than Dwight’s.
“the Jazz just wore L.A. down mentally with their Spurs-like execution”: I cant remember the last time the Spurs got props in a Smack column.
Typical Spurs game against a good team this season (for me): I’ll start watching the game from tip-off. At half, Spurs will be down by double digits, so I’ll start doing something else. I’ll check the score halfway through the 3rd quarter, and they’ll only be losing by single digits. I’ll check the score again at the end of the 4th quarter, and they’ll be ahead by double digits.
Oh and on the lebron bump the heat should hire a baseball manager like ozzie guillen and let’s see what happens when lebron tries to get close to him.
every Lebron hater will have a mini orgasm when LBJ got traded or demand a trade, just watch.
@OneZero
In that case, I hope he demands a trade to Cleaveland. Its never too late for redemption.
Well, according to Bosh, “coach works to work but the players want to chill.” If they keep this up, come playoff time, they’ll be “chillin'” early.
it will take a lot of balls for him to come back to CLE and admit he made mistake, I cant see him doing that, but it’s interesting. But seriously, if he demands a trade or got traded, it’s a major major disaster.
Rip frank drebin
My boy Dwight has not been spoiled by a media all his career.
My boy Dwight doesn’t have cock suckers around him telling him he’s the best when he ISN’T the best.
When my boy Dwight has been drafted first overall, those
‘experts’ in ESPN were saying the Magic made a fatal mistake of not drafting a proven collegian in Emeka Okafor. HE WAS DOUBTED EVEN BEFORE HE PLAYED A SINGLE NBA GAME.
My boy Dwight doesn’t have the ‘Chosen One’ tattooed in his back.
My boy Dwight doesn’t have the arrogance that he can’t back up. He KNOWS he’s not a good post player, so he WORKS for it.
My boy Dwight didn’t demand a lot of support so that he can do his work.
My boy Dwight doesn’t walk around with a swagger that he already won something.
AND…
My boy Dwight has one Finals win. Lebron has none.
FUCK THAT.
A lot of wild games last night.
I watched that Indiana vs lakers game with great interest. Cause I had a feeling Indiana would play a surprising game (Sun night, Indiana being very explosive, young and long, etc.).
Are they officially the most dangerous team in the NBA (the same team that scored 56 points in a quarter, who hit 21 shots in a row, I think)? Maybe!? Their a young, 500, improving team; but when their on man; watch out!
I noticed while watching this game, they gave the virtual blueprint on how to beat the Lakers last night, if you watched the game. Here’s how they did it:
1)Played them with intensity: The Pacers were very intense and active all game. And we all know Pau doesn’t like the it intense or physical. He was out of it. He shot mostly mid-range jumps shots and missed them and got very few layups or dunks. He didn’t get to many uncontested looks.
2) They were Long and Athletic. The combination of Granger, Hibbert, Collison, etc. drove LA into fits. Hibbert bothered Pau’s shot, while scoring on him. Collison was a nemesis and Granger (though Kobe scored 41) did a great job on him and forced Kobe to miss most of the more important shots at the end of the game and made Kobe work through out.
3)They Rebounded. It seemed every time LA missed a shot, there were 3 Pacers surrounding the ball. LA got very few offensive rebounding opportunities, though Indiana got a lot of offensive rebounds against LA.
4)They defended the 3 point shot. Indiana alone, will drop LA’s 3point shooting % a few points, cause LA seemed to missed 3/4 of them. Indiana denied or put a hand in the face of most Laker three pointers and they hardly got clean looks. What makes this so impressive is, Indiana did all this, by shooting a uncharacteristic 3/15 beyond the arc themselves.
5)Good & Fair officiating. The Refs let them play. Nary a cheap foul was called by the officiating crew. They were excellent. Kobe, Fisher, Gasol and Blake tried to flop, complain, stare, wait and cry early in game, but to no avail. The refs just let them play and it was virtually non-existent and had no affects on the game (i.e no bad calls). The players just played on. Great crew!
5) Keep their composure and executed. Though Indiana gave up a 15 point third quarter lead against LA (whittled down to 1 point), they were able hit the back door cutters, when LA’s defense over played the three point shooters and guards up top. Hibbert, Granger, Collison etc. got so many back door lay ups from passes or offensive tips that continually broke LA’s back, when most viewer probably thought they were going to crumble.
I know most people that watched this game, were expecting LA to come back and win. But they didn’t. I’m not an Indiana fan, but I find them a fascinating team. Indiana got a good win.
Top teams can’t saunter through the Midwest anymore.
Chicago, Indiana, Minnesota can put a serious hurting on you, if you don’t come with your A game!!!
Damn, RIP Leslie Nielson
Westbrook dunk on Battier was nasty like damn.
Good to see the little hater in me get satisfied with another LA loss. :P
@OneZero
I agree!
But Jackson had MJ then Shaq and Kobe and then Gasol and Kobe (the most dominant players) + a (very) favorable referring… (just ridiculous sometimes…)
Popovich wins with Duncan, ok, but in a small martket, limited budget (always under the cap) and in a way angainst D. Stern…
+ I don’t like Jackson behavior, never faiplay, a bit overated IMO
I really apreciate Pop way of coaching more than Jackson’s for many reasons…
@ S.A.C
what you said all are valid, it just so happen that everything you said occurred during the game. But no, it won’t happened every game, heck no. You can tell those to your players, but it’s no guarrantee
always love the Naked Gun, man..he was really funny guy.
@Stunna
your Celts will lose too, yes they are,haha.
@Manu
Phil does talk a lot these days and I dont like it.
The older Kobe is more reserved and kept his mouth shut,and will only finally talk after he won title, nice.
@Rangerjohn
I hear what you’re saying about Lebron. He does need to be mature. But you bring up Kobe for maturity and selfishness arguments for him to aspire to? WTF!!
Keep in mind/you seem to forget, that Kobe has not always been the most responsible, mature and reliable basketball player. He’s quit on his team (Phoenix), he’s feuded with his best player (shaq), he’s pouted, demanded to be traded, shot his team out of playoffs,the Denver Debacle, etc.
Kobe’s not a good example at all. Great player. But in the context of your argument, Phil Jackson and his talented team mates helps Kobe gets those championships as much as himself.
This is not to argue Kobe’s value to the Lakers, but his maturity level and being used as a role model/example for Lebron.
one of my favorite scene:
(Frank Drebin checks a desk,opens a drawer)
Drebin: “Bingo!”
(takes a bingo card out of the drawer)
Sac
I take it that crawford wasn’t part of the crew.
Still by your standards howard is a loser. Its like that either both are losers or both are winners.
Playgroundmaven
Agree
Manu
I also think phil is a bit overrated still an alltime great laker fans so relax but a bit overrated. uve heard the guys on tnt barkley and crew sayin if they had to pick a coach to win one game it would be pop.
Onezero
The best two by far are the
“I am serious and don’t call me shirley”
And my alltime fav
“This man needs a hospital”
“A hospital?? Doctor what is it??”
“Its a big building with windows”
@Chicagorilla
Why do you persist to ask Dime about these silly Derrick Rose non-moves? Stop lying. Rose never corkscrewed Rondo in the ground (maybe in your mind) and the play your talking about, Rose didn’t even score and turned the ball over if I’m correct. It was a broken play. Nothing occurred out of it.
Why not bring up the times in that Boston game Rondo ripped Rose, the fact that Rose couldn’t score or take over and Rondo denied him the inbounds at the end of the game for a Chicago turnover. Oh yeah. Are you that much a immature fanboy?
I think it’s silly for us to even talk about this or the Sacramento game now. Let it go!! And didn’t Rose get his shot pinned in that Sacramento game by the way?
@ Ian:
So Dwight is a loser who tries to win. Bron is a loser who wants everything around him to MAKE him a winner but bitches around when it doesn’t work.
I’ll live with that.