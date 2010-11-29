Knicks/Pistons bring back the ’80s; Lakers upset despite Kobe’s 41

Raymond Felton could’ve gone to sleep immediately after the Knicks’ double-overtime win in Detroit — where he seriously did look like he was going to drop at any moment — and he would still be tired and sick. That’s what happens when you arrive at the arena with a stomach virus, then proceed to go out and play 53 minutes and put up 23 points and 11 assists. Felton’s jumper was off (5-17 FG), but he got into the lane and to the line like a slow-mo Derrick Rose, and ran the pick-and-roll with a Nash-like precision … For the Pistons, Tayshaun Prince could’ve packed ice on his entire body and he’d still be on fire. That’s what happens when you go off for 21 of your 31 points after the third quarter. Tayshaun was abusing Danilo Gallinari, sticking pull-up jumpers and scoring on lefty drives. He sent the game to overtime with a 17-footer, then forced the second OT when he skated past Gallo for an and-one off the glass … But the Knicks hit three straight treys to open the second extra frame and pulled away for the W, as Detroit’s defense paid for sagging inside to protect the rim against Amar’e Stoudemire (37 pts, 15 rebs, 7 asts). Both franchises are still a few (dozen) moves away from being legit contenders again, but yesterday was a nice little flashback to the Isiah Thomas vs. Bernard King era … It’s hard to decipher exactly what did the Clippers in during the second half of their loss to the Jazz. On one side, Utah was precise and persistently perfect offensively while basically rendering Blake Griffin (35 pts, 14 rebs, 7 asts) useless in the fourth quarter. At the same time, L.A. morphed into a selfish, argumentative group as soon as the Jazz opened up a double-digit lead. Deron Williams (26 pts, 9 asts) and the Jazz just wore L.A. down mentally with their Spurs-like execution … Utah’s announcers in the 4th quarter: “(The Clippers) have too much talent to only have three wins. Vinny Del Negro needs to get a hold of them or he won’t be around much longer.” Let’s hope L.A. steps up to the plate and makes some type of move, because Griffin is acting like the Terminator right now — committing basketball murder but doing it with this downtrodden look …