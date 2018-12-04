Getty Image

Kobe Bryant, apparently in the process of becoming professor emeritus for the Los Angeles Lakers in his second year of retirement, joined head coach Luke Walton, general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss at an event called Lakers All-Access on Monday night to give his thoughts, questions and concerns about the state of 14-9 Lakers. He had a lot of them.

It must be strange to be LeBron James, sitting at home and watching a former Lakers great just a few years older than you wax poetic on the state of the franchise you now helm, but it comes with the territory. And Bryant seems more optimistic about the LeBron’s stewardship than some of us on the outside looking in, via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.