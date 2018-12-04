Kobe Bryant, apparently in the process of becoming professor emeritus for the Los Angeles Lakers in his second year of retirement, joined head coach Luke Walton, general manager Rob Pelinka and owner Jeanie Buss at an event called Lakers All-Access on Monday night to give his thoughts, questions and concerns about the state of 14-9 Lakers. He had a lot of them.
It must be strange to be LeBron James, sitting at home and watching a former Lakers great just a few years older than you wax poetic on the state of the franchise you now helm, but it comes with the territory. And Bryant seems more optimistic about the LeBron’s stewardship than some of us on the outside looking in, via Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times.
“Coming in here, this organization, this city, it’s not anything that is new to him,” Bryant said. “He’s always had the spotlight, right? He’s been able to deal with that gracefully. I think the difference here is that you have a collection of players with a lot of talent all young. And so the challenge is, can they figure out what their games are individually, sooner rather than later?”
“Because at the beginning of the season, you saw a collection of individual talent trying to figure out what they can do and where they can do it on the floor,” Bryant continued. “What about their games? But at the same time how to figure out how to make those games blend in as a group. You can’t have one before the other, see what I’m saying? So it’s a test of Bron’s patience, and also doing what he needs to do to keep the team’s head above water. So it’s a balancing act.”
